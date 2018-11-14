7 Photos | Homes

Inside Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha's London family home

The TV personality lives in London with husband Mark and their daughters

Photo: © Rex

Nadia Sawalha has become hugely popular on social media after sharing an insight into family life on her Instagram channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. Not only does the Loose Women star share funny videos with her husband Mark and their daughters Maddy and Kiki, but also offers a peek inside their beautiful London home.

The mum-of-two is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for 17 years, and she has other family close at hand as her parents are said to live just next door. The home is ideal for entertaining, with a large open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads out to the garden. It features in many of Nadia's Instagram and YouTube videos, with it appearing to serve as the family's main socialising space. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Nadia's home…

Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen is a large space where Nadia and Mark can cook, dine and socialise, with white sleek fitted cupboards, integrated appliances and a breakfast bar with four white bar stools.

Photo: © Instagram

Nadia often shares photos as she cooks with her daughters on Instagram, giving a glimpse at her modern kitchen with white cabinets and wooden flooring.

Photo: © Instagram

The living room has a neutral colour scheme, with cream walls, wooden flooring and a TV unit in the corner. Nadia has a brown leather sofa and two cream sofas where she and her family can all relax and watch TV together.

Photo: © Instagram

The couple's dining room appears to double up as a workspace, which may be where her daughters Maddy and Kiki have their school lessons. They have been home schooled for the past couple of years after Nadia felt they could be better educated away from their private school.

Photo: © Instagram

The Loose Women star's living room is spacious with three sofas and a bed for their pet dogs. Framed family photos and ornaments can be seen on display on the windowsill in the background.

Photo: © Instagram

Nadia and Mark have previously given fans a look at their garden as they watered their plants in the summer. The house has a large lawn where the girls can play or they can host barbecues for friends and family.

