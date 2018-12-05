6 Photos | Homes

See where Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and the royals will celebrate Christmas

The royals will be marking the occasion on the Sandringham Estate

...
1-Royals-Sandringham-church
Photo: © Getty Images

As is tradition, the Queen will celebrate Christmas at the Sandringham Estate with senior royals including Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While it was previously suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be celebrating separately with the Middleton family, it appears they will be joining the royals along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE: You can buy the Queen's exact Christmas decorations - and they're a bargain

The Queen is one of four monarchs to have continued to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, and it's easy to see why she loves spending the holidays on the 600-acre estate. As well as staying in the 19th century Sandringham House, the royals can enjoy a relaxing break in the scenic grounds, and visit the estate's church, St. Mary Magdalene, for the traditional Christmas Day service. Scroll through the gallery for a better

look at where they will be staying…

2-Sandringham-House
Photo: © Getty Images

Sandringham House was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales, who found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned. The Grade II-listed building is Jacobethan in style, and has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royal can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

3-Sandringham-House-gardens
Photo: © Getty Images

The grounds of Sandringham are scenic to say the least, with a beautiful lake and gardens that the royals can explore.

4-St-Mary-Magdalene-Church-Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen and other senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in the Sandringham Estate each year, before returning to Sandringham House for lunch.

5-The-Queen-Christmas-message-Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images

Sandringham House was the location for the Queen's first ever Christmas broadcast in 1952. Her Majesty now tends to record her annual message in Buckingham Palace before going to Sandringham for the holidays.

6-Anmer-Hall-Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images

Anmer Hall is Prince William and Kate's country residence, which was given to them by the Queen following their royal wedding in 2011. It is located on the Sandringham Estate and is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will stay with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In 2017, the family also hosted Prince Harry and Meghan.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

