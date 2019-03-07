﻿
Amanda Holden's family home and country cottage are super-stylish – take a look inside

Not only a talented actress, TV personality and budding singer, Amanda Holden also has a flair for interior design. The Celebrity Apprentice contestant owns two properties with her husband Chris Hughes – a beautiful family home in Surrey and a second country retreat in the Cotswolds – and often shares photos of both on social media.

A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and her husband Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells." Scroll through to see more of Amanda's family home and her country cottage…

Amanda recently shared a look inside the room she had most recently decorated – her dining room. The mum-of-two had transformed the space with a round marble dining table with velvet chairs, and the piece de resistance, a dazzling £5,000 pendant light hanging overhead from Timothy Oulton.

Amanda and Chris bought their home in 2015, with the TV judge excitedly telling fans: "So happy!! Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!" The property was originally built in the 1930s but had recently been renovated, and Amanda said she "badgered" the builder for a year, until he sold it to them.

As the proud creator of her Bundleberry collection for QVC, it's no wonder Amanda has some of the designs in her home! The Britain's Got Talent judge has a black-and-white geometric print rug on the floor in her lounge, which is an affordable buy at £30.

This Lambretta scooter and Mobilgas stand are a big talking point! This snap also offers a glimpse into the family garden, which has a large patio area with green dining table and chairs.

Amanda hasn't shied away from either colour or print in this room! The mum-of-two has Cole & Son patterned mustard wallpaper in this back living room, which she says "sounds like a nightmare but looks great!" And we agree.

The back living room also has a grand piano placed in the corner – the perfect backdrop for an outfit of the day post! Amanda and her husband have committed to the mustard and grey colour scheme by painting the skirting boards and door frames in a pale grey hue, with a mustard-toned rug adding the finishing touches.

Amanda has added personality to each room with kitsch accessories – and it seems she loves a pineapple! This pineapple lamp costs £125 from Graham and Green, and the same design has also been used in the new This Morning studios.

Amanda and Chris have converted their dining room into their very own bar! "We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine!" Amanda told House Beautiful. The couple have also added bar stools from House of Sparkles, which cost £189.99 each.

The TV presenter says that the kitchen is the "hub" of the family home, and it has been kitted out with state-of-the-art appliances. Amanda and Chris have also created their own brick-effect wall to give an authentic backdrop to the modern kitchen.

Amanda has an impressive American fridge freezer too, worth a whopping £2,000 from online retailer ao.com. The Samsung appliance comes in a contemporary stainless steel colour and it holds 27 bags of food shopping, features a stylish multi door design which gives easy access, has an open door alert and a favourite feature – it has a water and ice dispenser!

We're sure any guest would love to stay in this spare room, which has a pretty pink colour scheme. Amanda has used Barne by Gates wallpaper, and added white trunk suitcases from her Bundleberry for QVC collection at the side of the bed. Another Graham and Green pineapple lamp adds some character to the room.

This spare room is a great spot for Amanda to relax, with a striking ochre colour armchair from David Phillips furniture and checked blanket to keep cosy.

The family also has a country retreat in the Cotswolds, which they have been renovating over the past year. The living room has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, the 47-year-old has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

The bedroom is just as spectacular, with brick walls and wooden beams across the ceiling. Amanda has furnished the room with an imposing brass Dickens bed frame from And So To Bed, which costs from £9,165!

