Take a peek inside the Little Mix ladies' fabulous homes

They’ve come a long way from the X Factor!

...
The Queen of Clean reveals how to make your own natural cleaning products
Jesy Nelson house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
It’s approaching eight years since Little Mix won the X Factor, and they’ve come a long way since then! Now one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, singers Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have invested their fortune into lavish homes, which they often share glimpses of for their fans on social media.

While Perrie is settled with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Leigh-Anne has recently moved in with her boyfriend Andre Grey. Meanwhile, Jesy’s gorgeous home often serves as the backdrop for her sultry selfies and loved-up snaps with Chris Hughes, showcasing a glimpse at her stylish interiors. However, Jade keeps her home life more private, but reportedly owns a £1million mansion in Surrey. Look through the gallery to look inside the Little Mix singers’ homes…

Jesy Nelson

Jesy’s kitchen often features in her Instagram posts, which show the spacious open plan space with white wooden cabinets and hardwood flooring. Spotlights are integrated in the ceiling, while the singer also has a huge black free-standing lamp on the floor.

Jesy Nelson dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The Woman Like Me singer’s dining room features a long wooden dining table with matching benches for entertaining. Jesy has placed sheepskin throws over the benches for a cosy touch, while an ornate chandelier hangs overhead. But the piece de resistance is Jesy’s BRIT Award, which she proudly has on display.

Jesy Nelson living room
Photo: © Instagram
What appears to be Jesy’s living room has a grey colour scheme, with a modern built-in fireplace surrounded by plants on either side. The perfect backdrop for her #OOTD don’t you think?

Leigh Anne Pinnock hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne moved in with her boyfriend Andre Grey in 2018, and their house looks truly impressive, with a huge hallway with an open staircase and landing area. The couple have a piano under the stairs, while at Christmas they decorated the space to stunning effect with lit-up garlands strung along the bannister and a tree at the bottom of the stairs.

Leigh Anne Pinnock living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a large grey sofa covered with knitted throws and cushions, and positioned towards a built-in media unit with black wooden cabinets and open shelving, where candles, framed photos and several of Leigh-Anne’s awards are on display.

Perrie Edwards living room
Photo: © Instagram
Perrie Edwards

Perrie lives with her long-term boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in Surrey. The couple’s living room has a velvet button-back sofa with a matching foot stool, and a unique hanging chair in the corner. The room has bi-folding glass doors that lead out to the garden.

Perrie Edwards hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The couple’s staircase features a modern white design with strip lighting under each stair, and the couple have positioned a candle-lit lantern as a decorative touch at the bottom.

