Where does the royal family live? See Prince Harry and Meghan and other senior royals' homes

See where the Queen and senior royals like Prince William and Kate live

Where does the royal family live? See Prince Harry and Meghan and other senior royals' homes
Where does the royal family live? See Prince Harry and Meghan and other senior royals' homes

While the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have long called Buckingham Palace home, the monarch is lucky to be able to divide her time between there and her other royal residences in Sandringham, Windsor and Balmoral. But where do the rest of the royal family live? And why have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chosen to make Frogmore Cottage in Windsor their home, rather than Kensington Palace, where so many other royals live?

We've created your need-to-know guide to the royal family's primary residences, including Clarence House, Great Park Windsor and Bagshot Park. Scroll through the gallery to see where the royal family lives…

Prince Harry and Meghan, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor

After spending their first year of married life in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated into their new family home – Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The is located within Windsor’s Home Park and close to their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, and has undergone extensive renovation work ahead of the birth of the couple’s first baby.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Buckingham Palace

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh moved into Buckingham Palace after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. The palace has served as the official London residence of the monarch since Queen Victoria moved there in 1837. The Queen and Prince Philip live in the private apartments on the north side of the Palace, while rooms on the upper floors of the north and east side are occupied by other members of the royal family. Both Prince Charles and Prince Andrew were born in Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Clarence House

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall keep Clarence House as their official London residence. The townhouse was formerly home to the Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – and husband Duke of Edinburgh, while the Queen Mother lived there from 1953 until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there. The royal residence also provides office space for Charles' staff, while the principal rooms of the house are used for receptions and hosting official visitors to the UK.

Prince William and Kate, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their permanent move to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in summer 2017, just in time for their son Prince George to start school and Princess Charlotte to enrol in nursery. The London residence boasts views of Hyde Park and was once home to Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon.

Prince William and Kate's family home is said to have five reception rooms and three bedroom suites complete with dressing rooms and bathrooms, as well as a night and day nursery for their son Prince Louis. There are also staff quarters, with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two sitting rooms. In addition, there is a large walled garden where the children can play.

Prince Andrew, The Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park

Prince Andrew has lived at the 30-room Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park since 2004. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation work since Andrew has lived there, with reports suggesting he has added an indoor swimming pool. The Duke of York and his former wife Sarah Ferguson hosted a wedding reception for their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, at the Royal Lodge.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Bagshot Park

The Earl and Countess of Wessex divide their time between their official London residence - apartments at Buckingham Palace - and Bagshot Park in Surrey. Prince Edward has leased the huge property since 1998, a year before he and Sophie got married.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement at the beginning of 2018. The three-bedroom cottage is located across a small courtyard from Nottingham Cottage, the home that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share.

Princess Beatrice, St James’s Palace

Although she spends much of her time in New York, Princess Beatrice has also had a London base at St James’s Palace which she shared with younger sister Princess Eugenie for the past few years. 

Princess Anne, Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne spends the majority of her time at Gatcombe Park in Gloucester, but also has an official London base at St James’s Palace. The Princess Royal’s country home is set in a Grade II-listed building, and her daughter Zara Tindall also lives on the estate with husband Mike and their two young daughters. The royal residence was originally bought by the Queen as a wedding present for her daughter and then-husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1977.

