Inside The Hit List hosts Marvin and Rochelle Humes' gorgeous Essex home

Life is good for Rochelle and Marvin Humes! Not only have they landed their own primetime Saturday night BBC show, The Hit List, but they are also happily settled in a luxurious mansion in Essex with their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina.
The couple often share glimpses inside their residence on social media, showing touches including Rochelle’s amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, their stylish bedroom and enviable kitchen. And that’s not all; Rochelle and Marvin are hoping to carry out some renovation work at the property, including constructing their own personal gym and dance studio. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple’s home…