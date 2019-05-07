﻿
Inside David and Victoria Beckham's luxurious Cotswolds house – with sauna and pool

Photo: © Instagram
The Beckhams often make their fans envious by sharing photos inside their £31million mansion in London, but that isn't the only lavish property they own. David and Victoria also have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, where they spend time with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper during the school holidays and on weekends.

It's easy to see why the family spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams' second home…

Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria have invested in a plunge pool for their garden, as shown off by their youngest son Cruz on Instagram. The teenager took the opportunity to cool down in the wooden tub during the record-breaking July temperatures, and shared a photo of himself standing in the water on Instagram Stories. The pool is positioned on the lawn at the country barn conversion, with the family’s traditional Estonian sauna visible in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Romeo has his own tennis court at the family home, which was installed by his parents to help him improve his skills.

Photo: © Instagram
The barn conversion offers plenty of space for the Beckhams to host family and friends, including Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana and their children, who came to stay with them one summer.

Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond and garden. It also appears to have sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer.

Retired England footballer splashed out on an incredible investment for their country home; a cabin that houses a sauna and steam room for the ultimate relaxation.

Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a peek inside the family dining room when Romeo celebrated his 16th birthday at their Cotswolds home. The teenager sat on a patterned rug in front of their long wooden dining table, which is lined by wooden and leather-backed chairs, with two dazzling chandeliers hanging overhead.

Photo: © Instagram
Victoria gave fans a look inside her spacious living room, showing off the beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has been furnished with opulent pieces, including a glass and gold frame coffee table, and a mustard velvet chair.

Photo: © Instagram
The family home has an open fireplace, with two leather benches where Brooklyn or the rest of the family can sit and relax by the fire. David and Victoria have placed a gold candelabra next to the fireplace, and topped the wooden flooring with a red tapestry rug.

Photo: © Instagram
All of the rooms appear to have exposed brick walls and wooden flooring, with Victoria adding pops of colour and luxurious touches with floor-length curtains and a plush velvet armchair in shades of red and green.

Photo: © Instagram
This sweet Mother's Day post from Brooklyn offered a peek inside the country kitchen, which has wooden and glass cabinets topped with a selection of glazed vases and dishes.

Photo: © Instagram
The perfect place to cook up a feast, the kitchen features a wood-burning pizza oven, a large wooden dining table and green fitted cabinets.

Photo: © Instagram
The family have a piano in one of the rooms, where their youngest son Cruz can practice his music. A painting hangs on the wall overhead, and the area is filled with natural light from the adjacent window.

Photo: © Instagram
The Cotswolds home has a spacious outdoor area, including a gravel driveway lined by trees and plants. Eventually, David and Victoria want to add an orchard, natural swimming pond and croquet lawn to their garden at the property.

