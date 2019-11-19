﻿
Homes

The best scented candles for autumn and winter relaxation

It's candle season! Light up with these gorgeous homely scents

The best scented candles for autumn and winter relaxation
The best scented candles for autumn and winter relaxation

We all know that staying in is the new going out, and now winter is upon us, why not celebrate the season with a batch of glorious scented candles? Not only are they a fail-safe gift for loved ones come Christmas time, but they give your home that cosy touch on those dark evenings. We have rounded up our pick of the candles you need in your life right now - from luxurious offerings to inexpensive waxes that won't break the bank. Grab a hot drink, a warm blanket and get scrolling...

 

Pine & Eucalyptus candle, £48, Jo Malone London

If you're looking for festive elegance, you have to check out Jo Malone London's Pine & Eucalyptus home candle. The fresh scent of the season is ideal for those Christmassy evenings watching Miracle on 34the Street…

Sweet Orange Spice, £19.99, Yankee Candle

How could we do a candle feature without mentioning the world's most famous candle brand? Yankee Candles are known for their sumptuous scents in every flavour imaginable, and our current fave has to be the Sweet Orange Spice. A fabulous aroma of cinnamon, clove, ginger and pumpkin when lit, it's totally warm and inviting.

Bizarre Brandy candle, £42, Molton Brown

Not everyone loves fresh, floral notes; some people prefer something a little more pungent. Molton Brown's Bizarre Brandy Single Wick Candle is encased in a lovely 1920's style jar and includes ginger and citrus orange, with essences of aged brandy and coffee. Mmm! It's the Great Gatsby in a pot and we just know you're going to love it.

Orris Mimosa Candle, £29.90, Rituals

If you enjoy fresh, floral scents that aren't too heady, you will be obsessed with this blooming lovely candle by Rituals. It smells like a bouquet of flowers and the champagne coloured jar would look fabulous in your living room.

Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, £26, This Works

Anyone else feel like hibernating this time of year? This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle contains calming essential oils of Lavender and Chamomile. Just light a few hours before bedtime and we guarantee you will nod off with ease.

Protective Pine Candle, £53, Diptyque

Diptyque candles are loved by everyone from bloggers to royalty, and every Christmas, the luxury brand releases a fab new design for the season. This year we are loving the intricate, illustrated packaging by German-based illustrator, Olaf Hajek. The Protective Pine candle combines scents of Siberian and balsam fir with cedar, basil and sage. Best of all, the candle provides up to 60 hours of burning time. Amazing...

Fireside' HearthWick Woody and Earthy, £27, WoodWick

WoodWick's HearthWick Flame candle is super rich and spicy.  With the natural blends of amber, vetiver and musk, it will fill your whole house with goodness.

Signature Candle, £12.50, The Sanctuary

If you're on a budget, we suggest you try the Sanctuary Spa's Signature Candle.This cute tin features the brand's signature musky oriental scent that's fruity yet relaxing. With a £12.50 price tag, you could buy one for every corner of your living room...

Vanilla & Cedarwood Boxed Candle, £8, Boots

Inspired by the English countryside, this inexpensive yet classy candle smells just like a fragrant English garden. Naturally made, there's no mineral wax, or harsh preservatives. And for under £10, you can't go wrong....

Diptyque Baies and Roses carousel set, £90, Net-A-Porter

When we first clapped eyes on this stunning set, we just knew we needed it, ASAP. Diptyque’s Carousel Scented Candle offering contains two of their best-loved fragrant candles - Roses and Baies - with a pretty gold feature that you attach to the rim. Once the candle is lit, the gold charms spin. How bouji?

Soothing Glow Candle, £32, Elemis

If you want to fill a space with a lovely, calming scent, look no further than the Soothing Glow Candle by Elemis. It contains  lavender, eucalyptus and geranium and will uplift your mood instantly. As always, the packaging is top-notch; it comes in a pretty gift box and the votive itself is encased with a metallic silver wrap, so ideal for this time of year.

Fresh Hesperides Grapefruit Scented Candle, £45, John Lewis

This long-lasting grapefruit aroma is ideal for warming up any room. Fresh and full of natural oils and waxes, this clean scent is a wonderful treat that can be used throughout all the seasons.

Log Fires Home Candle, £55, Jo Loves

Name us a better scent than a refreshing, log fire? Hard isn't it! Well, Jo Loves has blended smooth, smoky woods and Lapsang Souchong tea to give this unique, cosy scented candle that's ideal for this time of year. 

'Joy' scented candle, £45, Kalmar

Incredible aroma aside, we are loving this yellow jar. It really does bring us joy as it's namesake suggests; so vibrant!  Designed to uplift you, the scent contains ginger and lemon. Once lit, it will pep you up in no time. 

Neroli Tea Candle, £91, Penhaligon's

Are you a tea lover? Yep, us too! Penhaligon's has created a range totally dedicated the great British tradition of tea drinking. Based on some of the world’s most popular teas – Earl Grey, Assam and Neroli (Lady Grey), this offering scents your home expertly and has a distinctive citrus flavour.

Santa Baby Candle, £55, Victoria Cator

We are totally obsessed with Victoria Cator's new festive offering 'Santa Baby'. It has notes of lime, orange and mandarin mixed with Nordic Pine. Encased in this glamorous vase, it's the ideal gift and would look incredible in anyone's living room.

Tuberose and Amber Candle, £18, Dune London

Next time you pop into Dune for a fancy pair of shoes, why not check out the brand's new candles? We are loving their 'Home' fragrance - it has notes of tuberose, amber and violet, as well as vanilla. The perfect touch of luxury!

Sisley Campagne Candle, £58.50, Harrods

 Sisley's candles are so stylish - especially this delight. The Campagne has an unusual scent which is bold yet beautiful, with top notes of bergamot, lemon and basil, heart notes of green tomato leaves, jasmine and plum with base notes of oak moss, patchouli and vetiver. Plus, this stunning green glass is unbelievably chic…

Cheirosa '62 Candle, £47, Sol de Janeiro @ Space NK

From the makers of the famous Brazilian Bum Bum cream comes a stunningly summery, beach-ready candle by Sol de Janeiro. Known as the Cheirosa '62 Candle, this home fragrance features a warm, sweet scent with natural aromas of caramel, pistachio and vanilla. So moorish! Housed in a zany orange glass votive, this stunning creation has a burning time of a whopping 45 hours.

MOR Northern Lights Candle, £35, Feel Unique

MOR's Northern Lights Candle is a gorgeous, glamorous offering that's fresh, yet totally striking. We love the art deco lid and cute snowflake charm - it's almost too pretty to use! With notes of sandalwood, refreshing saltwater and Iris, it's Nordic vibes in a jar.

