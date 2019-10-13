Strictly host Tess Daly's house is flawless – take a look inside

She's known for her impeccable style, and it appears Tess Daly's interior design skills are just as strong! The Strictly Come Dancing star and husband Vernon Kay share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters – Phoebe and Amber – complete with its own private swimming pool and huge garden with space for her beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.
Tess and Vernon often share glimpses at the property on social media, much to the envy of their fans! The mum-of-two has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said. Scroll through to see more of their family home…
