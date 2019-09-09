Looking for bedroom inspiration? Even if you don’t live in a multi-million pound house or penthouse apartment like these celebrities, you can still get some ideas from their décor. From British stars including Rochelle Humes and Stacey Solomon to the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner, these celebrity bedrooms are all gorgeous in their own way – artfully styled and filled with covetable furnishings and accessories. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourites…
Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine gave her bedroom a cosy update for winter by creating a relaxing seating area with a grey chaise longue and pale blue armchair. Explaining that she favours cooler colours in the bedroom, Lorraine said: "I find them very soothing and a great neutral base for adding bolder furniture and accessories."