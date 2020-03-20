﻿
Inside Amanda Holden’s amazing family homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds

The Britain's Got Talent judge is currently self-isolating amid the coronavirus

Chloe Best
She’s long been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, and it appears Amanda Holden has a secret talent of her own - for interior design. The actress often shares photos of her impressively designed homes on Instagram - a lavish pad in Surrey and a country retreat in the Cotswolds - both of which she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters. Now, Amanda is the latest in a slew of celebrities to announce that they are officially self-isolating amid the coronavirus, which means she has been sharing glimpses of her home that we've never seen before.

A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and her husband Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells." Scroll through to see more of Amanda's family home - where they'll be staying until the coronavirus guidelines change - as well as her country cottage…

Amanda announced her decision to self-isolate with a post in her home revealing dark navy and gold pineapple-print wallpaper. She has various other pineapple accessories in the house, too. 

In a different room, Amanda has opted for a pineapple lamp to match her wallpaper. It costs £125 from Graham and Green, and the same design has also been used in the new This Morning studios.

As the proud creator of her Bundleberry collection for QVC, it's no wonder Amanda has some of the designs in her home! These gorgeous orange trunks cost £108 for three.

Amanda unveiled her living room makeover in an Instagram post at the beginning of September 2019, showing her moody decor, featuring midnight blue walls and a striking azure velvet sofa. Tres chic!

Amanda also renovated her kitchen in 2019, hanging three striking pendant lights costing £850 apiece over her breakfast bar. The room has an exposed brick wall with sleek white cabinets, and has been styled with a vase of fresh flowers and an orchid on display.

The home bar has also had an impressive makeover, and is fully-stocked with a vast array of spirits. The perfect spot to host a party with her BGT co-stars, don’t you think?!

Amanda recently shared a look inside the room she had most recently decorated – her dining room. The mum-of-two transformed the space with a round marble dining table with velvet chairs, and the piece de resistance, a dazzling £5,000 pendant light hanging overhead from Timothy Oulton.

Amanda and Chris bought their home in 2015, with the TV judge excitedly telling fans: "So happy!! Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!" The property was originally built in the 1930s but had recently been renovated, and Amanda said she "badgered" the builder for a year, until he sold it to them.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has a black-and-white geometric print rug on the floor in her lounge, which is an affordable buy at £30 from her Bundleberry collection.

This Lambretta scooter and Mobilgas stand are a big talking point! This snap also offers a glimpse into the family garden, which has a large patio area with green dining table and chairs.

Amanda hasn't shied away from either colour or print in this room! The mum-of-two has Cole & Son patterned mustard wallpaper in this back living room, which she says "sounds like a nightmare but looks great!" And we agree.

The back living room also has a grand piano placed in the corner – the perfect backdrop for an outfit of the day post! Amanda and her husband have committed to the mustard and grey colour scheme by painting the skirting boards and door frames in a pale grey hue, with a mustard-toned rug adding the finishing touches.

"We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine!" Amanda told House Beautiful of her beloved bar. The couple has also added bar stools from House of Sparkles, which cost £189.99 each.

The TV presenter says that the kitchen is the "hub" of the family home, and it has been kitted out with state-of-the-art appliances. 

Amanda has an impressive American fridge freezer too, worth a whopping £2,000 from online retailer ao.com. The Samsung appliance comes in a contemporary stainless steel colour and it holds 27 bags of food shopping, features a stylish multi door design which gives easy access, has an open door alert and a favourite feature – it has a water and ice dispenser!

We're sure any guest would love to stay in this spare room, which has a pretty pink colour scheme. Amanda has used Barne by Gates wallpaper, and added white trunk suitcases from her Bundleberry for QVC collection at the side of the bed. Another Graham and Green pineapple lamp adds some character to the room.

This spare room is a great spot for Amanda to relax, with a striking armchair from David Phillips Furniture and checked blanket to keep cosy.

The family also has a country retreat in the Cotswolds, which they have been renovating over the past year. The living room has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, the 47-year-old has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

At Christmas, Amanda brightened up her traditional thatched cottage with a splash of colour, opting for stunning red and green door decorations. Little red flowers and large pale pink roses are dispersed between the green foliage alongside gold, red and green baubles. The star showed off her beautifully festive door courtesy of Early Hours London, posting a video of the welcoming scene on Instagram, which she captioned: "All I want for Christmas... is a fabulous front door!!" With this bauble- and berry-filled creation, the mum-of-two certainly got what she wished for! 

The bedroom is just as spectacular, with brick walls and wooden beams across the ceiling. Amanda has furnished the room with an imposing brass Dickens bed frame from And So To Bed, which costs from £9,165!

