Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' beautiful Essex family home

The couple are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak

Chloe Best
Rochelle-Humes-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
1/17

It's safe to say that life is good for Rochelle and Marvin Humes! Not only do they have their own primetime Saturday night BBC show, The Hit List, but they are also happily settled in a luxurious mansion in Essex with their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina. The couple often share glimpses inside their home on social media, and have been doing so even more frequently since committing to staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. We've seen Rochelle’s amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, their stylish bedroom, enviable kitchen and even a beautiful indoor gym. Even their children's playroom is beautiful! Take a look around Rochelle and Marvin's stunning home…

fest a
Photo: © Instagram
2/17

The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre. They also have spotlights, and three spherical glass lampshades.

kithcen a
Photo: © Instagram
3/17

An Instagram story posted by Rochelle showing how her children entertain themselves during isolation revealed that the kitchen also has blue and white striped stools at the breakfast bar. There is also a large black AGA. 

Rochelle-Humes-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
4/17

Rochelle posted an adorable snap of her daughters eating together at the dining table, which is positioned behind the blue family-sized sofas and sits adjacent to the window.

Rochelle-Humes-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/17

The Saturdays singer has a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room area that features a full-length mirror surrounded by lights (get the look with these individual light strips from Ikea), and open shelving to display her impressive handbag collection.

rochellehumeschristmasfrontdoor-
Photo: © Instagram
6/17

Rochelle and Marvin go all out with Christmas decorations, and last year, the former Saturdays singer treated her fans to a glimpse of the bauble-covered entrance to her home, and it's safe to say that the Instagram photo left us feeling a little jealous. Look at that magical drummer! 

Rochelle-Humes-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
7/17

The property has a spacious hallway with parquet flooring and a light white colour scheme, as you can see in this shot of Rochelle posing in her YSL dress

Rochelle-Humes-house-living-room-birthday
Photo: © Instagram
8/17

The proud parents shared a look inside their living room when it was their daughter’s birthday, showing they had filled the space with colourful balloons and gifts. The living room is decorated in soft shades of cream, with studded armchairs and sofas, pale carpets, and wooden panelling on the walls.

Rochelle-Humes-house-alaia-mai-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/17

Rochelle and Marvin went all out for Alaia-Mai’s sixth birthday celebrations, transforming her bedroom so she could have a special sleepover with her cousins. The bedroom has a pretty peach colour scheme with patterned wallpaper, cream furniture and an ornate bedframe. Lucky girl!

Rochelle-Humes-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/17

Rochelle showed a peek inside her bedroom when Marvin celebrated his birthday, showing him opening his presents while sat in bed, which has an ornate carved headboard and a grey colour scheme.

1-rochelle-humes-daughters-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

Marvin took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his children playing in their nursery of dreams, which featured a personalised flower print tent with both his daughter's names embroidered on it, as well as a play kitchen and a giant dolls house. The room is decorated with an ultra-modern gold and white zig zag wallpaper and grey and white foam floor tiles – a safe and popular choice of flooring for child-friendly rooms in the house. We've spotted similar foam tiles in John Lewis that would be worth checking out.

rochellehumesindoorgym-
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

Rochelle is known for her love of fitness, so it's no surprise that the star has a fully equipped gym in the comfort of her own home. Featuring white walls, a black matted carpet, a chic black radiator and a framed print on the wall, it's nicer than any gym we've seen in a while!

3-Rochelle-Marvin-Humes-family-room
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

Rochelle gave fans a peek inside her family room with this photo as she made an Easter bonnet for her daughter Alaia-Mai. The room is furnished with a stylish wooden dining table and cushioned chairs, along with a plush grey sofa and a cabinet topped with a vase of fresh flowers and decorative tray.

rochellehumesdriveway-
Photo: © Instagram
14/17

In November, the doting mum shared a snap of her two children waiting on the doorstep for a lift to school. In the background, Rochelle and Marvin's sprawling gravel driveway could be seen, and it even has its own water feature! The family's impressive silver Range Rover was also visible in the photo.

4-Rochelle-Humes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

The living room has dark wooden flooring, with a soft rug to complement the sofa and floor-length curtains. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with a mix of textures and metallic details to add a luxurious feel.

Rochelle-Humes-bathroom
16/17

The couple have such a dreamy bathroom setup, complete with a free-standing bathtub, chic white, grey and silver colour scheme, and a relaxing area for pampering with a grey armchair and mirrored table.    

6-Rochelle-Humes-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

Mirrored tiles add a glamorous touch to the bathroom at Rochelle and Marvin's house. They also have a TV in there, so they can catch up on their favourite shows and movies while soaking in the tub.

 

