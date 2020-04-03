11 celebrities with amazing home bars – from Khloé Kardashian to George Clooney

Celebrities including Amanda Holden, Khloé Kardashian and George Clooney are all lucky enough to have bars in their homes to keep them entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. Designs range from vintage style pubs to chic cocktail bars, and the stars often share glimpses of them for the public to see. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourites…
Amanda Holden
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden renovated her home bar in May, after converting an unused dining room into their very own stylish drinking establishment, complete with an impressive array of spirits on display, statement House of Hackney wallpaper and striking bubble lights over the bar.