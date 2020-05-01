Inside Kim and Andy Murray's beautiful £5million Surrey mansion

Sir Andy Murray is notoriously private about his family life with his wife Kim and their three children, however, he has been opening up more during the coronavirus lockdown. The tennis champion typically spends much of the year training and travelling for tournaments around the world, but has been given the opportunity to spend more time at home than ever since they have been cancelled, and his social media posts have offered a rare look inside his incredible house.
Andy and his family live in a £5million Surrey mansion, but are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars. Take a look through the gallery to see where he currently lives…