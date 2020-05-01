Inside Kim and Andy Murray's beautiful £5million Surrey mansion

﻿
The Wimbledon champion lives with his with Kim and their three children

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Sir Andy Murray is notoriously private about his family life with his wife Kim and their three children, however, he has been opening up more during the coronavirus lockdown. The tennis champion typically spends much of the year training and travelling for tournaments around the world, but has been given the opportunity to spend more time at home than ever since they have been cancelled, and his social media posts have offered a rare look inside his incredible house.

Andy and his family live in a £5million Surrey mansion, but are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars. Take a look through the gallery to see where he currently lives…

Despite not being able to compete, Sir Andy has still been playing tennis virtually, and won the Mutua Madrid Open online in April. The dad-of-three said he was going to celebrate with a huge bottle of champagne as he sat in the family dining room. Andy sat on a black metal chair at their light wooden dining table, with a tree in the background positioned between two glass doors that lead out to the garden.

Andy and Kim joined the Guide Dog Charity's virtual tea party with their pet dogs, Maggie May and Rusty, while sat on their patio. The terrace has been furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs, with a cream parrot print parasol to shield them from the sun.

Kim was not impressed when Andy used their garden furniture to support his weights during an outdoor workout in April. The tennis player stood in between two rattan sun loungers, and used the cream cushions to rest his weights on between sets.

Andy and Kim's spacious garden was seen in full in another amusing Instagram post, in which he revealed his daughters had asked him to "put on your skirt". The doting dad willingly posed outdoors while wearing his kilt and a crown, showing their pristine and private lawn behind him.

Fans got a peek inside Andy's house as they celebrated the New Year in 2019, with the post appearing to show him reclining on their bed, which has a grey studded headboard.

The couple has a pale grey sofa, where Andy cuddled up with his daughters' Disney toys – including Minnie and Mickey Mouse – when he was injured.

