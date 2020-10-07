30 of the most enviable celebrity bedrooms: Michelle Keegan, Stacey Solomon, Jamie Oliver and more

Looking for bedroom inspiration? Even if you don’t live in a multi-million pound house or penthouse apartment like these celebrities, you can still get some ideas from their décor. From British stars including Rochelle Humes and Stacey Solomon to the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner, these celebrity bedrooms are all gorgeous in their own way – artfully styled and filled with covetable furnishings and accessories. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourites…
SEE: Inside the most jaw-dropping royal bedrooms
Michelle Keegan
Michelle Keegan gave viewers a look inside the bedroom she shares with husband Mark Wright when she appeared on This Morning from their Essex home. The room has a glamorous aesthetic with mirrored bedside tables and a double bed with an upholstered headboard that almost reaches the ceiling.