﻿
21 Photos | Homes

This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home unveiled

The couple live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack

This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home unveiled
You're reading

This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home unveiled

1/21
Next

Claudia Winkleman's stunning strapless black Strictly dress is 70% off
Chloe Best
Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
1/21

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes regularly give This Morning viewers an insight into their home life on the show, while their Instagram feeds are filled with images from the beautiful Surrey mansion they share with their teenage son Jack. And it's no wonder they can't resist sharing photos from their home – the stylish residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.

SEE: Ruth Langsford debuts gorgeous living room inside private mansion

The couple stood on the front doorstep of their home to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign in April. They have a pair of identical topiary trees on either side of their front door, which also has glass panels surrounding it looking into their hallway. Keep reading to see more of their home…

Loading the player...
2/21

Ruth often treats her followers to cleaning and cooking demos as she prepares healthy dinners for her family. The kitchen is stylish and spacious, with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, offering plenty of room for the This Morning presenter to cook.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford reveals genius kitchen appliance inside family home

MORE: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
3/21

The couple gave a glimpse inside their hallway as they got dressed up for the National Television Awards in January, standing at the bottom of their staircase to pose with their glam team. 

Eamonn-Holmes-garden-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
4/21

Ruth and Eamonn have created a relaxing outdoor living area in their garden, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table – the perfect spot for a weekend nap!

Ruth-Langsford-garden-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
5/21

Ruth cuddled up on one of the sofas with her pet dog Maggie, and showed how she had made the setup even more comfortable by adding a pair of lime green cushions and positioning the seating under a parasol.

MORE: Get inspiration from 20 other beautiful celebrity gardens

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/21

Another photo shared by Ruth offered a better look inside their living room, which has a skylight in the ceiling, and a fireplace integrated into the wall underneath the television.

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room-lighting
Photo: © Instagram
7/21

Ruth and Eamonn have smart lighting in their living room, and cast the entire room in a dramatic red hue when they settled down to watch a crime series one evening.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room-1
Photo: © Instagram
8/21

How cosy does this look? The couple have a traditional fire with a wall-mounted TV placed above, opposite the sofa. The perfect spot for Ruth to put her feet up and catch up on Coronation Street!

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-Christmas-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/21

How cosy is this Christmas setup in Ruth and Eamonn's living room? The couple have a sheepskin rug on the floor where their dog can sit by the fire, while festive touches include a reindeer ornament and a vase filled with colourful baubles.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/21

The health-conscious star skips the gym and instead chooses to work out at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-sitting-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/21

This sitting room, where the couple filmed Celebrity Gogglebox, has a plush purple sofa with built-in shelving in the background, lined with books and framed photos, including a snap of when Eamonn received his OBE.

Eamonn-Holmes-man-cave-cardboard-cutout
Photo: © Instagram
12/21

Eamonn shared another look inside his man cave/ office during the government lockdown, revealing he has a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.

Eamonn-Holmes-man-cave
Photo: © Instagram
13/21

Eamonn has a room filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
14/21

Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom appears to be a relaxing space for a peaceful night’s rest, with a large king size bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions. White bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side, and fitted wardrobes are another sleek storage solution.

Ruth-Langsford-dog-gift-for-eamonn
Photo: © Instagram
15/21

Ruth bought Eamonn a gift for their home for Christmas – a portrait of their pet dog Maggie, which is framed and ready to put on display in a room of his choice.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-kitchen-1
Photo: © Instagram
16/21

The celebrity couple's kitchen is fully-equipped with appliances like a Nutribullet and KitchenAid mixer, so they can prepare healthy smoothies as well as tasty cakes.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
17/21

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-dining-room-1
Photo: © Instagram
18/21

Ruth shared another glimpse at her dining room at Easter, when the room was set up for a special dinner party with crackers, Easter napkins and Lindt gold bunnies for every guest.

GALLERY: See inside the This Morning stars' homes

Eamonn-Holmes-garden-lawn
Photo: © Instagram
19/21

Eamonn proudly showed off the couple's garden after mowing the lawn over the summer, with fans comparing the pristine grounds to a Premier League football pitch.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-garden
Photo: © Instagram
20/21

Eamonn shared a peek at their garden on Instagram, telling fans: "You can't see what I see but I have sat for half an hour watching my hedge be home to so many birds. Spring has sprung."

RELATED: Take a tour of Holly Willoughby's home

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-garden-1
Photo: © Instagram
21/21

The TV presenter said he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly-preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.