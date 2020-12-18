﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Alison Hammond got interiors advice from Kelly Hoppen - see inside her home

The This Morning star lives with her son Aiden

Alison Hammond got interiors advice from Kelly Hoppen - see inside her home
You're reading

Alison Hammond got interiors advice from Kelly Hoppen - see inside her home

1/10
Next

Princess Beatrice reveals sweet royal wedding photo on display at home
Chloe Best
Alison-Hammond-house-bedroom
Photo: © Rex
1/10

Alison Hammond moved into her new home in Birmingham with her son Aiden earlier this year, and the This Morning presenter has shared a look inside various areas of the property during her appearances on the ITV show with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. She even picked up some interior design advice from Kelly Hoppen on how to organise her open-plan living room and kitchen area.

One room (above) where Alison filmed a competition segment for the show has pale grey walls and carpets, with a grey and white striped roller blind at the window and a statement tower light fitting in the corner.

The former Big Brother star has a television mounted on the wall behind her, and underneath she has ornaments on display along with her TRIC award. Keep reading to see more of Alison's house…

RELATED: See inside more of the This Morning presenters' jaw-dropping houses

Loading the player...
2/10

Alison revealed a look at her garden as she launched a campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It features grey wooden fences, with a natural wooden trellis showcasing roses at one side, as well as a grey patio area with a pathway between her lawn, and various plant pots positioned at one side.

GALLERY: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you

Alison-Hammond-living-room-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Alison's living room is painted cream with a grey velvet sofa, but she has added pops of colour and pattern with accessories including a zebra print cushion, and an ochre wooden coffee table.

GET INSPIRED: See more beautiful celebrity living rooms

Keep clicking to see more of Alison's house...

Alison-Hammond-house-kitchen
Photo: © Rex
4/10

The 45-year-old added personality to her kitchen with a lightbox reading: "Ali's Bar Open", a pineapple ornament, a framed photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and an array of pineapple pictures for her cocktail masterclass.

Alison-Hammond-house-kitchen-2
Photo: © Rex
5/10

Alison has shared regular glimpses inside her kitchen on This Morning as she shares her baking and cocktail recipes with viewers. The modern kitchen has white worktops and integrated appliances, with glossy taupe cabinets, and dark doors on the wall cabinets, which Alison has covered with photos of her co-stars. A sign resting on top reads: "This kitchen is for laughing & dancing."

RELATED: Inside the most beautiful celebrity kitchens

Alison-Hammond-dining-room
Photo: © ITV
6/10

To the side of the kitchen, Alison has a small white dining table flanked by four green studded chairs and a mirror hanging overhead. A shelving unit behind has an array of framed photos, prints and fairy lights displayed on the wall above.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's family

Alison-Hammond-house-dining-room
Photo: © Rex
7/10

Kelly Hoppen shared some advice with Alison on how to rearrange the space, suggesting she turn the table and chairs around and move the mirror elsewhere.

Alison-Hammond-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Alison has transformed her garden during the coronavirus lockdown, and Phillip and Holly were definitely impressed with the results. The mum-of-one has laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned a huge potted palm tree next to the back door, and even has her own hot tub to relax in on the patio.

Alison-Hammond-garden-shed
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

In one corner of the garden, Alison has a small shed painted pale grey with black trims, with a potted palm tree positioned on the patio to one side.

Alison-Hammond-home-radio-studio
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

The mum-of-one set up her very own radio studio at home when she covered for Rylan Clark-Neal on his radio show over the summer. Alison's desk was equipped with a laptop, microphone and her notebook, with a lit-up mirror positioned to one side.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.