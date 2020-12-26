﻿
15 Photos | Homes

15 celebrity home cinemas that will blow your mind: Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and more

Popcorn at the ready!

15 celebrity home cinemas that will blow your mind: Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and more
You're reading

15 celebrity home cinemas that will blow your mind: Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and more

1/15
Next

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's quirky new California home with baby Daisy – see inside
Chloe Best
Kylie-Jenner-home-cinema
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

With everyone spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and over the festive period, there is no doubt that at-home movie nights are a regular occurrence. However, a quiet night in front of the television is a little more lavish when you are an A-lister – they tend to involve giant garden screens and plush movie-theatre style rooms. Check them out…

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner showcased the jaw-dropping home cinema at her new Holmby Hills compound in June – and we couldn't think of anywhere better to enjoy movie nights. Located in the basement of her house, it is fitted with plush armchairs and recliner chairs with cushions, and even has a bar next door for refreshment breaks.

Loading the player...
2/15

David and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams also have their very own home cinema within their Cotswolds barn conversion, where they have been isolating throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Featuring comfy sofas, a large projector screen and snacks on hand courtesy of their daughter Harper, Victoria and David have it covered.

GALLERY: Inside The Beckhams' incredible second home in the Cotswolds

Robbie-Williams-home-cinema
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

We got a sneak peek inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's home cinema at their Los Angeles property in April. The huge space as wooden flooring and a cosy open fireplace, with a large screen at one end of the room and no doubt some sofas where the family can sit down and relax.

Kelly-Brook-home-cinema
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi enjoyed the most magical date night at home during the coronavirus lockdown, after setting up a huge outdoor screen in their garden where they sat and watched Lady and the Tramp together.

Peter-Andre-home-cinema
5/15

Peter Andre

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh can watch movies together in their own home cinema when they have the time. The room has a huge screen on one wall, with a black coffee table and sofas for the family to relax on.

MORE: Inside Peter Andre's two homes in Surrey and Cyprus

Khloe-Kardashian-home-cinema
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Khloe Kardashian

An entire wall of this room has been filled with a huge TV screen for Khloé Kardashian to relax and watch her favourite movies in the comfort of her own home. The back wall of the screening room is lined with a plush velvet sofa, with numerous cushions to ensure Khloé and her guests are truly comfortable. In addition, there are two beds where Khloé and a friend could recline side-by-side to watch TV, with a table filled with jars of snacks and sweets in the middle. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with mood lighting, velvet cushions and fluffy faux fur throws adding to the ambience.

Julie-Neville-home-cinema
Photo: © HELLO!
7/15

Julie Neville

Not only does it have a gym and pool that could rival a high-end health club, but Phil Neville and his wife Julie's house also boasts its own amazing home cinema, which they gave HELLO! an exclusive peek inside. Described by Julie as the most popular room in the house, it is part games room, part home cinema, with a wraparound sofa and huge TV, as well as jars of sweets so the family can indulge while watching a movie.

piers-morgan-garden
8/15

Piers Morgan

During the pandemic, Piers Morgan and his family enjoyed a movie night in the garden with a huge blow-up screen. It appeared to be a glorious summer's day when Piers chose to put on a movie outside, in the wonderful surroundings of his beautiful garden.

John-Caudwell-home-cinema
9/15

John Caudwell

Wow! With its fabulous art-deco design, plush armchairs and black-and-white movie posters on the walls, John Caudwell's home cinema could easily be mistaken for a luxurious movie theatre. The incredible renovation project was shown in John's Channel 4 documentary, Expensive Home: Building for a Billionaire, which took a look at the £65million renovation project on the billionaire's £250million Mayfair home.

Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-home-cinema
10/15

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bought their Beverly Hills mansion in 2016, it came with this impressive screening room, featuring velvet-cushioned walls and cosy sofas and armchairs to snuggle up on. They'd be mad not to keep it!

Photo: Trulia

stacey-solomon-fireworks-night-movie
11/15

Stacey Solomon

When Stacey Solomon celebrated Bonfire night, she went all out with a fire for toasting marshmallows and a giant outdoor cinema screen. Stacey, along with her fiancé Joe Swash and her children, enjoyed an evening alfresco watching a movie.

GALLERY: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised home

Brad-Pitt-and-Jennifer-Aniston-home-cinema
12/15

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

It has been 15 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lived together in Beverly Hills, but the screening room they installed in their home (which is currently on the market for £34million) still remains. With plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green, this would have no doubt been one of their favourite rooms in the house.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

MORE: Outrageous celebrity home features

Jennifer-Lawrence-home-cinema
13/15

Jennifer Lawrence

As home cinemas go, it doesn't get much better than this outdoor screening area at Jennifer Lawrence's New York penthouse. Although those views across Manhattan and the Hudson River may distract you from your movie.

Photos: Compass Realty

READ: Celebrities with their own amazing home gyms

Denise-Van-Outen-cinema-room
Photo: © HELLO!
14/15

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen treated her daughter Betsy with a special cinema room at their home, where she can sit and watch her favourite rooms. The cosy space has sofas and bean bags, a leopard print rug and lots of quirky cushions, including a tiger-print and one that reads 'Reserved', so she can save the best seat for herself.

Kris-Jenner-home-cinema
15/15

Kris Jenner

Like her daughter Khloe, Kris Jenner also has a private cinema at her home in Los Angeles. The room has custom seating with matching footstools, and a pair of vintage chairs next to the screen. We also spy a Hermes blanket to snuggle up under while watching a movie. Bliss.

Photo: Architectural Digest

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.