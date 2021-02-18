Kourtney Kardashian's home near Travis Barker is beyond chic – see photos

It is no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has a passion for interior design, and one look at her home verifies her styling skills. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in a $7.4 million mansion, and since her split with Scott Disick, she now lives with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.
While her romantic links to Travis Barker may be new, the pair have in fact been neighbours since 2007 when Travis moved into the exclusive area, which has since become even more popular with A-list residents.
Kourtney's immaculate home features sprawling gardens and an impressive playhouse, and of course, the most amazing interiors. Take a look…
The 40-year-old opened the doors to her children’s playhouse in an interview with Architectural Digest, explaining that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and her sister Kim used to enjoy when they were children.