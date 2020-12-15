﻿
11 Photos | Homes

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni

Their student accommodation was very different to their royal homes

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni

Chloe Best
10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Rex
One of the biggest decisions for students heading to university at this time of year is organising their accommodation, whether they opt for one of the halls of residences or off-campus accommodation. And it's got us thinking – where did royals such as Prince William, Zara Tindall and Prince Harry live?

They may now reside in beautiful royal residences such as Kensington Palace, but some of them left behind the luxuries for more modest accommodation with their peers. Take a look back at where the royals lived and studied…

 

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Both Prince William and Kate lived in St Salvators Hall of Residence in their first year of university at St Andrews, which is where they met. The rooms would have been a far cry from the stunning homes William was used to growing up, with photos shared from inside the halls in 2000 showing the basic furnishings provided to students.

 

WATCH: Inside the most incredible royal homes of all time

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales studied anthropology, archaeology and history at Cambridge University where he lived in Trinity College. One snap taken inside his lodgings in 1967 shows Prince Charles sitting at a desk strewn with papers, while a lamp and family photo can be seen in the background. The room is decorated with floral curtains and wooden furniture, with a fireplace on one wall.

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

While Prince Harry didn't attend university, he did share a look inside his dorm room while he attended Eton College as a teenager. Photos of Prince Harry in his bedroom resurfaced in 2018, showing how he was just like any other teenager, and had lined the walls with posters torn out of magazines, an England flag, and a portrait of his mother, Princess Diana.

 

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Instagram
Sam Chatto

The late Princess Margaret's grandson Sam Chatto and his brother Arthur both studied at Edinburgh University. Budding artist Sam shared a peek inside his Edinburgh home in an Instagram post, with colourful bunting hung in the window and lots of plants along the windowsill.

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Rex
Princess Eugenie

During her time at Newcastle University, Princess Eugenie is said to have lived in the Castle Leazes student residence, where rooms ranged from £102 to £175 per week. It’s likely the Princess opted for a single en suite room, which would have also been catered and has access to a shared kitchen.

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor

Like Sam and Arthur, Lady Amelia Windsor also studied at Edinburgh University. The model previously shared a look inside her student digs with a selfie in her bedroom, which had photos pinned onto the walls and around the mirror, and fairy lights hanging on the walls.

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

It's safe to say Princess Beatrice didn't have the average student experience, deciding against staying in halls of residence in favour of an apartment within St James' Palace. As she was only studying at nearby Goldsmiths University, it made sense for Beatrice to stay in her royal residence.

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Twitter
Prince Achileas of Greece

Princess Marie Chantal shared a photo many parents could relate to over the summer in 2019, showing how they were preparing their son Prince Achileas for his studies with a trip to US homeware store Bed, Bath, and Beyond. "Dormlife," she captioned the photo. The Princess later shared a photo of the teenager in his new room, which was equipped with a single bed, bed and chest of drawers.

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Meghan Markle

Long before meeting Prince Harry or embarking on her acting career, Meghan Markle studied theatre and international studies at Northwestern University. While there, the future royal lived in the North Mid-Quads dorm, which is home to 85 students across 31 double rooms and 23 single rooms, and has a communal lounge area.

Photo by Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/TNS

10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
Photo: © Rex
Peter and Zara Phillips

Princess Anne's children both studied at the University of Exeter. While Zara has a degree in Physiotherapy, her older brother studied Sports Science. It is not known where they lived on campus, but they would have several accommodation options to choose from, including Lopes Hall and Pennsylvania Court, which has single en-suite rooms with a utility room and on-site catering.

