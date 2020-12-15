10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni

One of the biggest decisions for students heading to university at this time of year is organising their accommodation, whether they opt for one of the halls of residences or off-campus accommodation. And it's got us thinking – where did royals such as Prince William, Zara Tindall and Prince Harry live?
They may now reside in beautiful royal residences such as Kensington Palace, but some of them left behind the luxuries for more modest accommodation with their peers. Take a look back at where the royals lived and studied…
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Both Prince William and Kate lived in St Salvators Hall of Residence in their first year of university at St Andrews, which is where they met. The rooms would have been a far cry from the stunning homes William was used to growing up, with photos shared from inside the halls in 2000 showing the basic furnishings provided to students.
MORE: Take a look inside Prince William and Kate's home at Kensington Palace