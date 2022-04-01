Duchess Kate's incredible homes before and after becoming a royal – photos

The Duchess of Cambridge divides her time between her lavish homes at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Reports have suggested that the Duke and Duchess may be considering a move to Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park, an 18th century property that was once home to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.
The property would be one in a long line of spectacular homes that the Duchess has lived in – even since before she became a royal. From the student accommodation Kate lived in while she was studying at St Andrews University – where she first met Prince William – to the picturesque family home with her mother Carole and father Michael, discover all of the homes Kate has lived in…
Marlborough College:
Both Kate and her younger siblings Pippa and James Middleton attended Marlborough College, a co-ed boarding school in Wiltshire, as teenagers. It currently costs over £36,000 a year to board at the school, where there are six girls' houses and six boys' houses, along with a further five mixed houses.