Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m Surrey home they're considering leaving – inside

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes share a stunning six-bedroom home with their son Jack, which they have previously revealed glimpses of both on social media and in their appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox.
The property boasts an incredible garden, spacious kitchen and two living rooms, along with Eamonn's very own Manchester United-themed man cave. However, the GB News star has previously admitted that they may not live their forever as he has his hopes set on relocating to Belfast at some point in the future.
"Oh aye, that would be very much the way I'd see the future, yes. It's funny, places and people change but that would be very much my ambition, to be home full time," Eamonn told Belfast Live.
"I miss Belfast a lot. When I’m busy it's harder to miss it because I'm engrossed in what I’m doing, but when I stop it hits me. When I'm home, I’m always with my friends and brothers, and my mum who's 92."
Take a look at where Ruth and Eamonn live…
Ruth and Eamonn's front door
Ruth and Eamonn stood on the front doorstep of their home to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign in April 2020. They have a pair of identical topiary trees on either side of their front door, which also has glass panels surrounding it looking into their hallway.