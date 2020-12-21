Your weekly horoscope revealed for 21 to 27 December

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

ARIES

Let's hear it for the unquenchable Aries fire that will be brightened by Monday's grand alignment between Jupiter and Saturn, opening up a new era of connection and collaboration. But as Mars runs rampant in your sign pre-Christmas, try not to burn any bridges. This Christmas is a time to explore the new without reverting to old issues.

TAURUS

Eye-opening events in 2020 mean you can't go back to how things were, but should experience the excitement of life lived differently. You've got enormous potential being ignited on Winter Solstice so this is the beginning of a new sense of how to live. Avoid drama. Keep exploring in a state of wonder. You are discovering something all the time.

GEMINI

The bright double planet conjunction on your horizon on Monday speaks volumes about what you will be discovering in your journey through 2021 and beyond. So much to amaze and delight you, to provide new perspectives, ideas and potential. So don't fixate on the small picture. Let that one go and feel yourself expand into the new.

CANCER

Your whole idea of connection is becoming very different from what it used to be. In fact, you're on a learning curve that will set a precedent for a new era of what it means to share yourself, your feelings and/or your finances with another. Although the run up to Christmas may have its tetchy moments, there are new subjects to discuss on the day itself. So you can move on.

LEO

Leos often have a big impact on other people, but someone is having or about to have a powerful effect on you. Business or pleasure, friend or rival – you're being encouraged to move into this dance and hold your ground. Ignore provocation on the 23rd and explore your curiosity about what's unfolding around Christmas and beyond.

VIRGO

In an ideal world you would immerse yourself in all the little details that bring about that state of perfection. Yet someone's capacity to draw your fire is less than perfect on the 23rd, so stand well back. Doing your own thing could prove unexpectedly rewarding so ensure you get the space you need.

LIBRA

How to be happy is becoming your new quest in the face of certain restrictions. Your new discovery is that love and warmth lie within yourself like a superpower so avoid those people who dwell on the negatives. Your spirit is shining with something new this Christmas.

SCORPIO

As a Scorpio you're well aware that how you feel is an inside job, not dependent on what's going on in the world. You're feeling increasingly in touch your own positive energy. Therefore refuse to be drawn into anything oppositional. You have wonderful new excitements to come.

SAGITTARIUS

Whatever boundaries there appear to be, you should recognise that the sky is still the limit when it comes to your own ideas, thinking and perception. In this area you have the power to create something from nothing which can establish a new business model, setting or connection. Don't tie yourself up in knots. Christmas is a time to be inwardly free.

CAPRICORN

The wow factor of Jupiter joining with your ruling planet Saturn in their Great Conjunction on Monday won't be lost on you. It marks a very special time for realising just what a powerful force you can be as you prepare for a New Year of making things happen. For now, choose to stay out of drama, fixing your sights on new ideas and initiatives that are just around the corner.

AQUARIUS

A Great Conjunction in Aquarius is just the thing to start you off as the innovator of Christmas with a difference. You are one step ahead of the game and especially those who are stuck in the past. You really don't have time to look back. It's all about your future now.

PISCES

When the outside world seems stark you have the Piscean comfort zone of your own dream world to sustain you. You can still conjure up the magic. And time out from challenges is a good thing. The best gift you can give yourself this Christmas is some inner sanctuary time.

