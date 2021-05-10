Your weekly horoscope revealed for 10 to 16 May

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Getting intentional about what you want to have in your life is a good way of synchronising with the New Moon in the financial angle of your chart. This is a fresh start and an opportunity to reach out to those who recognise your value and what you have to offer. Jupiter's protective influence will make its presence felt, invisibly and silently.

The whirlwind generated by Uranus in your sign has frequently attempted to sweep you off your feet. Yet it's the New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday which really gives you the propitious timing for a new cycle to begin in your life. This is a deliberate fertilisation period with seeds planted at the most auspicious moment for your own future growth.

Try as you might to arrange all things you have to give it to the universe for coming up with a New Moon that ricochets around your world, drawing together exactly the right elements for things to start moving. In addition, generous Jupiter is moving to occupy the prime spot in your chart for the next 2.5 months, creating great waves of optimism about your chances of success.

You can't help noticing that things are truly opening up for you big time with Jupiter's new position in the most adventurous angle of your chart. You're becoming aware of all the things you'd like to do over the Summer period whilst Jupiter is here and Tuesday's New Moon is set to green light the right people to start the ball moving.

This is the perfect time for thinking of how to pitch yourself into the world in new ways. The New Moon is giving you a greater profile across all platforms both digital and 'real', so you can do what you do best – that is get yourself noticed in all the right ways. Jupiter is also establishing a greater wave of confidence in your capacity to grow through joint ventures.

The prime mover and shaker in your life is going to be Jupiter's arrival into Pisces and the relationship angle of your chart which ushers in a time of expansion and hope around the impact and influence of significant others. The next 2.5 months are a preview of what is around to stay in the first half of 2022. So watch this space.

You might be slightly out of your comfort zone when it comes to issues of trust and security in financial or emotional matters as new scenarios have entered your life. Yet Tuesday's New Moon is a welcome symbol of hope and a new beginning which will encourage you to build a greater sense of commitment. You are due a lifestyle upgrade says Jupiter as it moves you into first class from Thursday!

Late April has been a roller-coaster ride for most Scorpios and as you come to the New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday you're looking for a sign that someone is going to come through for you. This auspicious week holds a great deal of promise, not least of which is Jupiter's expansive influence in the most pleasurable and heart-warming zone of your chart.

If you are a typical Sagittarian you can sense a palpable shift in terms of opportunity and new potential this week Everything is pointing towards a revival in your state of affairs, no matter how difficult it's been to steer through the challenges to date. Your new sense of confidence will create the right conditions for you to shine.

This is one week when you can catch hold of something in the air that inspires a positive change for the better. Finding yourself around those who can embrace opportunity and new ideas is one way of ensuring you're on the right wave-length, so don't hold back when it comes to interesting talking points. This is a time to smile and see the world smiling with you.

Aquarians are often so busy taking their cues from what's going on in the outside world that you overlook what's really happening with yourself. This week's astrology encourages you to look within and assess your own needs and attributes. Start there and you'll see that others can respond to your innermost wishes.

It's been 12 years since generous Jupiter last graced your sign but here he comes on Thursday to light up your sign and your life. He'll be with you until late July and will re-visit just before the turn of the year for a longer stay in 2022. You have luck on your side and the desire to move forward.

