Your weekly horoscope revealed for 23 to 29 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers.

It's time to come back down to earth as the Sun moves through grounded and practical Virgo. Any false trails need to be closed off as you're capable of coming through with a winning formula that gives your plans a better shape. You have a great ally in someone who's clearly rooting for you.

The recent Blue Moon has marked a change of emphasis in terms of where you're going to be placing your time and energy in the coming weeks. This is the ideal point to button things up, get organised and move from free flow to results. It will be a relief to know what's happening.

You love to be spontaneous but recently you've discovered the joys of having something to look forward to. Making plans draws people together and promotes a sense of belonging and inclusion. Even if you can't please all of the people all of the time, you are creating a community.

The emotional release of a Full Moon is never lost on you. As a Cancer you are innately attuned to the ebb and flow of feelings that are activated along the lunar cycle. Now the Blue Moon has culminated, you're free to freshen up and approach new ideas with power and presence. Give them your all.

As the accent shifts towards establishing a greater sense of security and commitment it's not much wonder you're noticing the little loopholes in your thinking that can undermine your confidence. Are you your own worst enemy? Any shortfall can be filled by reconnecting to your infinite inner resources.

By rights this should be something of a peak moment. You're not short of the drive and solution-based thinking that makes a go of the projects you undertake. However, you can see not everything is perfect. Can you still take pride in where you are without ticking every box?

A wonderful union between Venus and Saturn is establishing a greater bond with someone you care about. Working things through is developing a stronger level of trust and intimacy so that you can continually move to the next level. Try not to overthink. Just believe.

Clear up any areas of misunderstanding between you and a certain member of your tribe or team. You're literally on the point of a great breakthrough so explore the whys and wherefores of what is holding things back. There is no-one like a Scorpio to bring about a remarkable recovery.

If you've been entertaining some wishful thinking, someone will put you straight this week. In fact, you'll be glad to be let into their intentions and gain greater clarity on something that stands to benefit both of you. Besides, you are keen to move forward so an honest discussion is helpful.

As Venus is at a marvellous angle to your ruling planet Saturn, you're highly appreciative of what's going well for you. True, certain long-term plans have their hazy spots, but you're already on the case. Besides, you're being moved into something of a power position.

Returning 'back to normal' after a Blue Moon in your sign isn't possible. This celestial event has shifted something deep within you that continues to work its magic. To all intents and purposes it might look as if it's business as usual. Yet you feel aligned with a new perspective.

The intuitive, soulful nature of Pisces is often at odds with things you need to get done in life! Not that you're dropping out, but you do retain a natural dream state even when you're busy with the everyday world. If questioned where you stand on the details, the answer is with an overview!

