Your horoscope for the week ahead: 1st to 7th January 2024

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Your New Year truly kicks off on Thursday when Mars arrives at in prime position in your chart, activating a 'can do' attitude that permeates every cell of your being. By then Mercury is also picking up the threads it dropped during its retrograde and all is well in your world.

New Year starts with a solid commitment to yourself and as Mercury moves forward again on the 2nd things start to pick up. The bigger picture is filled with interesting ideas and possibilities that pique your curiosity over the coming six weeks. Prepare yourself for your very own launch party!

Whatever seems to be slow-going right now is going to vanish before your eyes as Mercury pivots direct on the 2nd and you can correct whatever has been standing in your way. Besides you have such bright lights ahead this year as abundant Jupiter will power into Gemini on May 25th dropping opportunities your way right into 2025.

If you've been experiencing some stand-offs due to Mercury's retrograde, things re-calibrate from the 2nd when this planet turns direct. Go-getting Mars takes up residence in your opposite sign of Capricorn on Thursday and everyone wants a piece of you. It's no time to be a shy and retiring crab!

Feeling grounded is important as 2024 opens and with Venus and Saturn as master of ceremonies you're experiencing a down-to-earth quality which is not exactly lighting your fire but gets you off to a good start. Mars continues to pulse you with tasks that keep you busy and remind you that great quality is almost always in the small details.

You start the year with your critical faculties very much intact and with Mercury retrograde until the 2nd it's important to be discerning. From Thursday Mars occupies a position which is a catalyst for true satisfaction on a heart level. So don't judge everything with the mind. It's how you feel that counts.

2024 opens with a serious Venus-Saturn aspect which reminds you to stick to a very important New Year's resolution concerning how you handle relationships. Better boundaries are key and once Mercury swings into forward motion on Tuesday you're ready to discuss how to proceed.

Commitments loom large at the start of the year and you're in the mood to get back to business as soon as possible. Various tripwires get sorted from Tuesday when Mercury resumes direct motion. Then Mars enters the communication angle of your chart making it possible for you to express powerful messages over the coming weeks.

You're not in the mood to throw caution to the wind as 2024 begins as Venus in Sagittarius is challenged by sensible Saturn. There's a strong need to be practical and as Mercury moves forward again in your sign on Tuesday it feels as though your thoughts are clearing and you're going to have a clear run.

Your mantra for New Year is to start as you mean to go on. As Venus and Saturn fix your sights on what needs to be done and the action planet Mars comes to stay in Capricorn for six weeks from Thursday you're hitting the ground running. It will be a relief to see the hold ups of Mercury retrograde in your rear-view mirror.

It's all in the preparation as New Year begins with the planets at an important strategic meeting! Don't be in a rush as a powerful new beginning is scheduled for January 20/21st when both the Sun and Pluto move into your sign and a new era begins to download. Meanwhile clear the decks and get yourself ready.

2024 begins with Venus in aspect to Saturn in your sign which means you have some important considerations on your mind. If you've been ruminating over the recent Mercury retrograde period which ends on Tuesday it will be a relief to make your decision. For once, you desire certainty, commitment and consolidation.