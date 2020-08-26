Mike and Zara Tindall test negative for coronavirus after taking at-home kits The Queen's granddaughter and her husband tied the knot in 2011

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have both tested negative for coronavirus after using an at-home kit, the ten-minute Covid-19 Rapid test.

The royals took the tests in their role as ambassadors for VST Enterprises and uploaded their results to their VHealth Passport, where they appeared within seconds. The test was administered under Covid-19 safe practice by Latus Health Care.

Zara and Mike were taking part in a pilot programme called FANS ARE BACK that cyber technology company VST Enterprises has proposed to the UK government as a way to bring back sports fans to stadiums.

WATCH: Mike Tindall MBE & Zara Tindall MBE Take 10 Minute Rapid Covid-19 Test

As sportspeople themselves, Mike and Zara, who are Global Sporting Ambassadors for British VST Enterprises, are passionate about supporting this technology so that fans can return to spectating at major sporting events.

The down-to-earth royals were filmed at the stables on their farm in Gloucestershire, which is part of HRH Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate. HELLO! understands that days later, they travelled to Scotland to stay on a property on the Queen's Balmoral estate.

Speaking about the test, Zara said: "This is a really exciting new technology that has such great potential for the equestrian world. For riders, who are travelling all over the country, and to other countries, this gives reassurance that they have been tested and are negative for Covid.

"For those working on events including support staff, volunteers and the fans themselves, it gives the confidence to come back to the sport we love and have the big events running again.

I found the whole experience of taking the rapid test and using the VHealth Passport™ really simple and quick to use and I hope with more people using it we will be able to get our sport back up and running and people enjoying it again."

Zara and Mike are keen for fans to return to sporting events

Ex-rugby player Mike added his perspective, saying: "Zara and I both took the test which was literally 1 minute to administer a blood sample and run it through the Bio Sure rapid test kit with our results back in less than ten minutes…

"What this does is give people who use the VHealth Passport™ system confidence that the people around them are also doing the same thing in a sporting event and have tested negative. Ultimately it's about getting the fans back safely into major sporting events."

The test comes shortly before Mike and Zara headed to Scotland for a summer break. Members of the royal family typically visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral over the holidays, where they can enjoy walks in the Highlands, barbeques, picnics, fishing and more.

Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn were among Her Majesty's first visitors this year. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have also paid the Queen a visit this summer.

