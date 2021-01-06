Princess Eugenie made a generous donation to the Salvation Army before Christmas, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The kind-hearted royal and her Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder, Julia de Boinville, visited a safe house run by the Salvation Army.

There, they handed out gifts to residents containing crafts and activities for them to enjoy over the festive season.

Alongside photos of the present exchange, a pile of neatly wrapped gifts in red foil paper and a signed message from Eugenie and Julia, the charity posted a tweet thanking the pair for their efforts.

It read: "This Christmas, residents were delighted to receive gifts from [@TASC_org] founders HRH Princess Eugenie & containing crafts & other activities to help with their well-being as they stay safe and continue to recover from their experiences of #ModernSalvery." [sic]

Eugenie has long been a supporter of the Salvation Army.

The kind gesture was revealed on Twitter

In May 2020, during the first lockdown, the Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, revealed they had secretly been volunteering in the charity's warehouse.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old posted a series of photos of the couple hard at work – all at a safe distance from other volunteers.

The pictures showed the pair locating items and helping to pack boxes, wearing gloves and high-vis Salvation Army jackets as they did so.

The Princess has been a long-time supporter of the charity

In October, Eugenie released a video message in support of the Salvation Army's campaign against modern slavery.

"I've had the chance to see first-hand what The Salvation Army can do for victims of trafficking and modern slavery," the royal explained.

"This year I went to visit a safehouse and I was completely astonished by the work that they do and by the survivors who have come out of modern slavery.

"I think it's everyone's opportunity and duty to #askthequestion and to support this campaign in any way possible to try to effect change and create massive awareness for the cause."

