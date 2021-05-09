Peter Phillips and wife Autumn head to court this week Peter is the Queen's eldest grandson

Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn announced that they had separated last year and now the former couple, who share two children, are heading to court.

As The Telegraph reports, next week the royal pair's divorce case will be heard before High Court judge Mr Justice Peel in the Family Division, although the meeting will happen remotely.

Lawyers for each party will speak as they reach a final financial settlement after 11 years of marriage.

Peter and Autumn announced their separation last February but had been living apart since late 2019.

They first met at the Montreal Grand Prix back in 2003, when the glamorous Canadian worked as a management consultant.

They tied the knot on 17 May 2008 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and are proud parents to two daughters: Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine.

Peter and Autumn married in 2008

The statement which confirmed their split in February 2020 read: "As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year.

"However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

The former couple are doting parents to their two daughters

"The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah (nine) and Isla (seven).

"Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children."

The statement finished: "Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.

"Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

