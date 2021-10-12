Sad news for Zara Tindall following death of family friend Trevor Hemmings has passed away at the age of 86

Tributes have been paid to Preston North End owner and racehorsing figure, Trevor Hemmings, who has passed away at the age of 86.

The British businessman owned eventing horses ridden by Zara Tindall, and the pair had been pictured together at Cheltenham Festival over the years.

Zara has followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps and is a successful equestrian.

The Princess Royal's only daughter rode one of Mr Hemmings' horses, High Kingdom, when she won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of the British eventing team.

"Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021," the club's statement read.

"A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

The Princess Royal pictured with Trevor Hemmings in 2011

Mr Hemmings was born in 1935 in Woolwich, London, where his father worked at the Royal Ordnance Factory. The family relocated to Lancashire when he was five. He bought Preston North End in the summer of 2010 and also owned over 100 racehorses throughout his lifetime, winning the Grand National three times.

He was appointed Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in the 2011 Birthday Honours for his service with The Princess Royal Trust for Carers, now renamed Carers Trust.

Mr Hemmings is survived by his wife, Eve, and their four children.

