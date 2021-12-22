Why Prince Louis could make Christmas Day debut next year 2022 will be full of milestones for the youngest Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, delighted the crowds when they made their Christmas Day debut in 2019.

Sadly, the royal family's Christmas walkabout in Sandringham will not take place for a second year in a row due to the pandemic. The Queen will instead spend the festive period in Windsor.

Christmas could be extra special for the Cambridges in 2022 as it could be the year that their youngest son, Prince Louis, joins them on the annual walkabout on the Queen's Norfolk estate.

Louis is set to celebrate his fourth birthday in April and his big sister, Princess Charlotte, was also four when she joined her parents on the walk to church.

Similarly, Prince William was five when he joined his parents for the Christmas Day church service in Windsor in 1987. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was six when he made his debut in Sandringham in 1990 – the same age as Prince George was in 2019.

George and Charlotte made their Christmas Day debuts in 2019

And that won't be the only milestone for Prince Louis in 2022. The young royal currently attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, but he's set to join his older siblings at Thomas's Battersea School next September.

No doubt, William and Kate will be there to drop their youngest son off on his first day, as we saw with Princess Charlotte in 2019. Sadly, the Duchess had to miss Prince George's first day at school in 2017 as she was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) during her pregnancy with Louis.

Kensington Palace is yet to confirm where the Cambridges will be spending Christmas this year. Traditionally, the family-of-five stay at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, just a short drive from the Queen's Sandringham estate.

However, William and Kate have celebrated the festive period with the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton twice – in 2012 when she was pregnant with George, and in 2016, when they attended church with George and Charlotte.

