Kate Middleton and Prince William brave the rain to attend Buckingham Palace garden party – best photos The Cambridges were representing the Queen

Wearing an elegant flowing mint green dress made by her personal dressmaker, the Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles despite the weather as she attended a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday.

Shielded by an umbrella, Kate greeted members of the public at the event, which was held in the Palace grounds. She was one of four royal representatives standing in for the Queen, who will no longer attend garden parties due to mobility issues.

Alongside Kate was her husband, Prince William, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The male royals wore top hat and tails, as is traditional at garden parties, while Sophie looked as lovely as ever in a beautiful blue dress and matching hat.

Kate, William, Edward and Sophie all represented the Queen at Wednesday's Buckingham Palace garden party.

The male royals looked so smart in morning suits while Sophie wore a bright blue dress with a matching hat.

Kate, meanwhile, recycled one of her favourite bespoke dresses designed by her private dressmaker, complete with sophisticated bishop's sleeves, a pie-crust neckline and elegant button-down bodice - how stylish!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles despite the rain as they headed to greet invited guests.

Prince William could be spotted carrying a black umbrella - which proved to be a wise choice!

Kate shielded herself from the weather with a white umbrella, ensuring her beautiful dress remained dry.

The Duchess warmly greeted members of the public during the event.

Kate and her husband both chatted to the invited guests.

Buckingham Palace could be seen in the background as the Duchess met members of the public at the special event.

Kate looked radiant as she made her way through the crowds.

