10 photos that show Prince Charles' close bond with his sister Princess Anne The Queen's eldest children always have such fun

The Prince of Wales and his younger sister, the Princess Royal, are only two years apart and have shared a close bond from an early age.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were just toddlers when their mother, the Queen, ascended the throne and relied on one another for company when their parents were away on royal tours and engagements.

READ: 14 golden rules the royals have to follow

The pair have also been present for key moments in each other's lives, such as Charles' investiture as the Prince of Wales in 1969, Anne's participation in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, and their respective weddings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles can't stop giggling during Platinum Jubilee

Take a look at the sweetest photos of the royal siblings from childhood to now...

READ: Prince Charles and Princess Anne's former holiday home is every child's dream

Princess Anne and Prince Charles as children

Charles and Anne were pictured playing together outside a miniature house in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1954.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles in Malta

Charles lent a helping hand to his little sister as they were reunited with their parents in Malta in 1954 after the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's long tour of the Commonwealth.

SEE: Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mum the Queen in 10 photos

Prince Charles and Princess Anne as teenagers

The teenage royal siblings were seen enjoying a stroll together around Windsor Great Park in April 1968.

Charles and Anne began carrying out official duties after finishing their education, and accompanied their parents on royal tours, including Australia and New Zealand.

The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal are often listed as the two most hard-working royals within the family, carrying out hundreds of engagements each year.

SEE: 14 photos that prove Prince Charles is a doting grandfather

Princess Anne and Prince Charles horse riding

The pair, pictured in Windsor in 1969, also share a love of horse riding, with Anne being an accomplished equestrian and Charles playing polo competitively until the age of 57.

SEE: Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the Prince of Wales' investiture

Charles arrived at his investiture in 1969 with his sister Anne by his side. The Princess was too young to attend her mother's Coronation in 1953.

SEE: 9 pictures which prove Princess Anne had the closest bond with her late dad Prince Philip

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Royal Ascot

Charles and Anne always look like they have such fun together, particularly at sporting events. The pair looked like they had a good catchup at Royal Ascot in 2012.

MORE: 14 of Princess Anne's most iconic outfits ever

Prince Charles and Princess Anne in Scotland

We love this snap of the pair giggling together at the 2010 Braemar Highland Games. The Queen usually attends the event with her family during the royals' summer break at Balmoral.

MORE: Princess Anne: The Princess Royal's funniest moments

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the Braemar Highland Games

We couldn't not include this hilarious image. We'd love to know what made the pair laugh so much at the 2017 Braemar Highland Games.

Charles and Anne are both known for their sense of humour, and a clip at a Buckingham Palace event in 2018 showed the Prince sneaking up on his younger sister to give her a small fright!

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at St James's Palace

On occasion, the Queen's eldest children carry out joint engagements together, and always look to be having a good time in each other's company.

Here they are attending a reception after presenting the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education in February 2022.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the Platinum Jubilee

We'd love to know what had the future King in stitches and what Anne said to Charles as the siblings attended the Platinum Pageant over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.