Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive humanitarian award Their charity advocates for human rights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to receive an award next week for their charitable and humanitarian work with their Archewell Foundation.

SEE: 20 incredible photos of the royals enjoying their summer holiday at Balmoral

In a ceremony due to be held in New York City the charity's executive director, James Holt, will pick up the Partner Organization Award on the couple's behalf. The award is being given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their advocation for Afghan refugees as well as providing "generous financial support" to the Human First Coalition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan pay tribute to 'strength and heart' of Invictus Games competitors

Alongside the pair, American senator Richard Blumenthal will be picking up the Haji Abdul Rauf Service Award for his work on advocating for Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

READ: Prince Harry's annoying habit that kept Prince William 'up all night'

INSIDE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden is just like Kensington Palace

The prestigious award ceremony will feature traditional Afghan food, music and performances, and tickets will cost $100 with proceeds being donated to the charity.

The news comes as the royal couple experienced a small fright at their Montecito home as it was reported that there were mountain lions in the vicinity.

The pair will be delighted with the award

They were also warned specifically about the flock of chickens that they've been raising in their estate, and even to look after their dogs.

READ: Princess Diana's bodyguard reveals how she would have dealt with William and Harry's rift

WOW: 10 unexpected royal roommates you never knew lived together

According to security footage obtained by MailOnline, the lion was seen prowling about five miles away near another homeowner's driveway.

Executive Director of the Montecito Association Sharon Byrne said: "The fact we have security footage shows though that residents are taking this seriously as it was shot by a camera which is what we've been urging residents to install."

Harry recently addressed the United Nations

She added: "Chickens can be a fast, easy source of food for hunting animals so they have to be safe and secure.

"We want all locals to secure their homes and secure their chicken coops and whatever other animals they may have."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret couples hobby will surprise you

READ: Princess Diana's bodyguard reveals how William and Harry are raising children in same fun way they were brought up

Sharon hopefully continued: "We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras and so on.

"Mountain lions are solitary creatures and ultimately, they don't want to be around people so we're hoping this one moves on by itself."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.