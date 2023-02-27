Everything you need to know about Queen Camilla's teen grandchildren ahead of coronation role The royal is a very loving grandmother

The Queen Consort has decided to break with tradition for the royal coronation in May.

In a major move, King Charles and his wife have decided that her grandchildren – who have been largely kept out of the spotlight – will be included in the Westminster Abbey service.

Charles's eldest grandson, Prince George, will also reportedly feature in the historic event.

The decision sends a strong message of unity and highlights the couple's blended family; both have been divorced and both have step-children.

It is understood that Camilla has asked her grandchildren to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed with holy oil during the most sacred part of the ceremony. Duchesses have previously performed the role.

A royal source told the Times: "The Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren."

Camilla is a very proud grandmother of five. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

She has a very strong bond with the teens – who call her 'Gaga'. So too does her husband, who used to read them stories from the Harry Potter series and would even do impressions for their entertainment.

It's thought that Camilla made a sweet reference to eldest grandchild Lola during a 2022 interview with Vogue when she revealed: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!"

Royal watchers will be aware that Eliza, meanwhile, was given the honour of being a bridesmaid at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011. She was seen being picked up by her step-grandfather, then-Prince Charles, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the huge crowds.

Of course, a great deal has changed since then with Camilla revealing in the same Vogue interview: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

The Queen Consort also spoke about her regular communications with her grandchildren. "It’s very nice getting a text," she said. "We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been."

And in an interview with Mail+ to celebrate her 75th birthday, the then-Duchess of Cornwall shared that her grandkids had introduced her to the group chatting app Houseparty, which allowed up to eight people to have a conversation.

Camilla also revealed that her younger relatives have showed her how to use TikTok, which soared in popularity at the start of the pandemic.

Camilla shares her children Tom and Laura with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles. The former couple were married from 1973 until 1995 and have remained on good terms since their divorce.

