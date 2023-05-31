Mike Tindall reveals unexpected new friendship after Monaco Grand Prix

Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to watch the F1 Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, and now the former rugby star has shared an update after his return, including a potential new friendship.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which he hosts with Alex Payne and James Haskell, father-of-three Mike revealed: "I had an unbelievable weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. From an interesting start on Friday to an epic go through the evening and get on the plane with Tom Holland on Monday."

"New best friend?" Alex asked.

"No, no, not a new… I wouldn't say… I dunno, Tom, let me know, reach out," Mike laughed. "He's obviously a rugby fan and I had a good chat with him. He gets everything right. He's on the BA flight back with me and someone was like, 'Can I have a photo?' and he went, 'I'd love to mate, but it's probably not the right time now on the bus' and everyone goes, 'oh yeah, ok'.

"He does it in such a way that he's not rude in any way shape or form, he's just like 'come on, it's an environment where's there's a hundred people stood on a bus, it's not the ideal photo, I'll get you later.' He just gets it right, he's a really nice lad."

Sports star Mike, 44, and Spider Man star Tom, 26, were pictured embracing on the grid at the race, where Max Verstappen was victorious.

© Getty Mike embracing Tom on the grid at the F1 Grand Prix Monaco

© Getty Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom at the Grand Prix

© Getty Kylie Minogue was among the star-studded guests

The actor wasn't the only A-lister at the glamorous event – Kylie Minogue, Orlando Bloom and Michael Douglas were also among the VIPs.

Meanwhile, Mike and his wife of nearly 12 years, Zara, posed for a loved-up snap on the track, with the equestrian wearing a floral Zimmermann dress.

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

The couple's friend, Natalie Pinkham, also shared behind-the-scenes photos from a yacht party, including footage of Zara dancing as she took a turn in the DJ booth! See Zara's moves in the clip below…

WATCH: Zara Tindall turns DJ on board yacht party in Monaco

Earlier this month, Mike and Zara were also seen enjoying themselves at King Charles's coronation castle at Windsor Castle, which prompted a big reaction from royal watchers on social media.

Speaking about his dance moves on his podcast, Mike said: "You can't hear Lionel Richie sing 'All Night Long' and not get up and dance.

"The worst thing was, with everything else, where you're going, 'Yeah I'll get up and dance to this,' and I was like 'Is the King not going to stand up?' because it takes a brave man to go out there [and do that]."

© Getty The couple at the coronation concert

© Getty The duo danced up a storm

Musing on his energetic dance moves, he added: "I broke my flag; I was that enthusiastic. I did think at one point, 'I really want to dance right now… rip my trousers off… we knew that Kermit was coming at some point, and I was like, 'Could I dance with Kermit the frog?'… I enjoyed myself."

He added: "It was phenomenal. It was an incredible weekend, and I thought the King was on point to a T and I think you could see how much he was concentrating and the emotion that was going into everything."

Mike and Zara, who tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in 2011, are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, who turns five next month, and two-year-old Lucas.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.