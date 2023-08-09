Princess Beatrice’s secret title revealed

Princess Beatrice's royal eminence transcends her position in the British royal family as she has another noble title - and it wasn't appointed by Queen Elizabeth.

In fact, it's because of her beau, Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi that the flame-haired Princess has an extra title. The property mogul, who married Beatrice in 2020, has Italian heritage and is a Count, making the Princess a Countess, or 'Countessa' as well as "Nobile Donna," as it would be in Italy.

The sunny location doesn't officially recognise titles of nobility but they can still be used out of courtesy. The revelation was made by Princess Beatrice's father-in-law, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

He told the Daily Mail: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation, he is a count—his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

"We as a family celebrated 1,000 years in 1985 with unbroken documented archives. We are one of the only families in Italy to have all the records from that period to today."

That means the couple's daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, will also carry the title of nobile donna, which means noble woman. The one-year-old is currently tenth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed Sienna in 2021, a year after tying the knot. Their nuptials were a private affair and took place in Windsor on 17 July 2020. The special day had to be socially distanced due to the global pandemic but despite the circumstances, the day was every bit as magical as you'd expect.

Beatrice famously wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The magical gown dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in delicate shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves.

The elevated piece was encrusted with diamanté and had a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin. Only six photos from the happy couple's big day were ever shared publicly.

