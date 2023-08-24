Princess Anne sports Princess Kate-esque blow-dry in stunning throwback that will make you double take

Did you know that The Princess Royal used to sport long hair?

The Princess Royal, 73, always looks immaculate when out on her frequent royal engagements with her perfectly coiffed beehive hairstyle and demure sense of style.

King Charles' sister may be synonymous with her short hairstyle that she's now sported for over five decades, but she used to have long hair!

In an incredible photograph taken to mark her 21st birthday, Anne looks almost unrecognisable with a huge glam blow-dry reminiscent of the ones we see Princess Kate with now. Setting off her tresses perfectly, she is wearing a golden headpiece with a unique asymmetric design.

The royal also has a full face of makeup, including daring blue eyeshadow and a slick of pink lip-gloss – quite a bold look for a member of the royal family.

When royal fan account @royalbanter.official re-shared the portrait, shot by photographer Norman Parkinson, many fans couldn't contain their excitement and admiration for the snap.

"[Anne] is very understated. She is a lovely part of the royal family and this picture of her is stunning," penned one, and: "Wow, she was stunning in her younger years," added another. A third commented: "She has always been beautiful! Still a lovely lady!"

© Getty Images Anne used to wear her hair longer

Another amazing photograph of Anne with long hair was taken when she was attending a Wimbledon tennis match in 1967.

The royal's tresses appeared to be tucked into her dress creating a faux bob look, which is another hairstyle that she used to rock back in the day.

© Getty Princess Anne's hairstyle has been unchanged for years

While The Princess Royal's hair is an iconic part of her look, it surprisingly doesn't take her long to perfect each day. In fact, she was astonished to discover that The Crown hair department used to take two hours to recreate it for the actress that played her in the hit Netflix show.

In Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, the late Queen's only daughter said: "Actually, I read an article the other day about the – I don't watch Netflix and The Crown... but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

© Twitter Princess Anne in her favourite yellow coat

Anne is often commended for her low-key attitude and she's one of our favourite royals for outfit repeating. In fact, there is a fitted mustard coat with a navy trim, that Princess Anne has worn on eight different occasions. The royal mother-of-two has slipped it on for everything from weddings to country shows to Royal Ascot to church services over the years.