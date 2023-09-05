Doria Ragland shows off her moves as she joins Duchess of Sussex at second star-studded Beyonce concert

Mom's got moves! Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland attended Beyonce's Renaissance world tour on Monday September 4 with friend Gina Zapanta – and happily showed where the Duchess got her own dance ability from.

In videos taken by Gina and shared on social media by fans, Doria could be seen playing up the camera, nodding her head and swaying in time with Beyonce as she sang one hit song after another.

© Getty Doria was pictured enjoying the Beyonce show with friend Gina

Doria, 67, wore a black chrome dress to stay on theme for the evening; Beyonce has asked fans to wear "silver fabulous fashion" in honor of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour. "Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22. We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

Doria's friend Gina also captured the moment Diana Ross appeared on stage to wish a very shocked Beyonce a happy birthday, and led the stadium in a rendition of the song.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Doria also joined her daughter, 42-year-old Meghan, and son-in-law Prince Harry 39, at the first night of the Los Angeles leg of the tour on Friday September 1, with TikTok user Thasklassy posting several videos of sweet moments between the pair and Doria including one moment that saw Meghan, her mom, and pal Abigail Spencer dancing to 'Cuff It', with Meghan throwing her hands up in the and swaying her hips in time to the beat.

Meghan also attended the show on Monday, but instead of bringing her husband along Meghan was accompanied by filmmaker and good friend, Tyler Perry; Tyler is also godfather to the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet.

© Getty The Duchess looked ultra-glam as she watched Beyonce for a second night

In a video shared on social media, Meghan can be seen alongside the Hollywood A-Lister – who also happens to be a close family friend of Beyoncé's and was seen taking a selfie with the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer's mother, Tina Lawson – in the VIP section of the stadium.

The final night in LA was another star-studded event, with Meghan also being joined by Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Sophia Bush, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, as well as niece Penelope Disick, Kris Jenner, Kendrick Lamar – who joined Bey on stage at one point – Adele, Chris Rock and Lizzo.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet also went public with their romance at the show, with the two happily engaging in public displays of affection which were captured by fans at the show.