Prince George treated to every kid's favourite meal after the rugby with Prince William

Prince George enjoyed some father-son bonding time at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday with his dad Prince William, but it sounds like the youngster enjoyed the food and beverage offering at the hospitality suite just as much as the game.

A video shared on Twitter shows William's wife Princess Kate chatting to officials at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday, ahead of the England versus Fiji match.

Kate spoke to Sir Bill Beaumont about how much fun her son had had the day before at the event, when the World Rugby chairman joked about George's appetite.

"He took full advantage," Kate said. "He tucked into the pizza alright," Sir Beaumont quipped. "Yes, I know, I did hear that," Kate laughed.

William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and George looked like two peas in a pod at Saturday's match, both wearing navy suits and red ties – a patriotic nod to Wales, who sadly lost out in the quarter final game to Argentina.

The ten-year-old Prince appeared to be having a great time with his dad as they chatted and smiled throughout the sporting action.

© Getty Sir Bill Beaumont, chairperson of World Rugby, meets Prince William and Prince George during the Rugby World Cup in France

Earlier this year, William and his eldest enjoyed another sporty day out as they attended the second round of the Ashes cricket series, where England and Australia faced off at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

George was spotted eating a slice of pepperoni pizza during a break in play.

And it seems the future King has a love of Italian food. Celebrity chef Aldo Zilli previously revealed that George's favourite meal is spaghetti carbonara.

© Getty Prince George eats pizza on a day out at the Ashes with Prince William

Speaking to FEMAIL, the chef, who is an ambassador for the youth homeless charity Centrepoint, of which Prince William is a patron, revealed: "[William's] amazing – I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him."

The chef went on to joke that once he cooks it for George, the young royal won't want to taste another carbonara since his is the best.

It's no surprise that the Prince loves Italian dishes. In the past, William and Kate have admitted to cooking several Italian classics.

Prince George's best moments in the spotlight:

Back in 2019, Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, said of Kate: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

On another visit to St. Luke's Community Centre, the Princess revealed how her children like making pizza. "I've done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," she said.

