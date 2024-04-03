Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle looks radiant as she hosts high-profile African American art event with Tina Knowles in attendance
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meghan Markle looks radiant as she hosts high-profile African American art event with Tina Knowles in attendance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used their platform to highlight The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

5 minutes ago
Meghan Markle has defended her and Prince Harry's new website
Faye James
Senior Editor
Share this:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently orchestrated a high-profile event that put a spotlight on the arts, specifically celebrating the significant contributions of African American culture. 

At 39 and 42, respectively, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used their platform to highlight The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, renowned for its vast assembly of African American art, artifacts, and historical documents.

Meghan looked radiant in a black floral dress with her brunette locks flowing. 

 This initiative was detailed in a press release on their official website, marking their continuous effort to support cultural preservation and education.

The event, which took place on March 21 at the Sofi Stadium at Hollywood Park, was a gathering of notable figures in the art and philanthropy sectors. 

View post on Instagram
 

An Instagram post from The Kinsey Collection gave the public a glimpse into the event, showcasing Meghan and Harry's warm interactions with the attendees. 

Central to the event was a dialogue with Bernard, Shirley, and Khalil Kinsey, distinguished individuals in the realm of art and philanthropy who have committed themselves to the elevation and celebration of Black culture and its artistic achievements.

Meghan Markle is a vision in white at the Ripple of Hope Awards © Shutterstock
Meghan Markle is a vision in white

 This conversation aimed to shed light on the rich history and essential role of Black art in America and explored ways communities could collaborate to safeguard this crucial part of the nation's heritage.

The event also served as a convergence point for influential personalities committed to educational and philanthropic endeavors. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeMeghan Markle excitedly reads to patients at children's hospital

Notably, Meghan and Harry have been active in supporting education through their Archewell Foundation, which, in partnership with The GEANCO Foundation, has contributed school supplies and menstrual products to support students in Nigeria. 

This reflects their broader commitment to educational equity and support for communities in need.

Adding a touch of celebrity lineage to the gathering, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was photographed alongside Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, further highlighting the event's allure and the interconnectedness of those championing philanthropy and cultural appreciation.

Prince Harry in a grey blazer and Doria Ragland in a cream outfit© WPA Pool
Prince Harry and Doria Ragland

Meghan and Harry's connection to Beyoncé and JAY-Z stretches back to the Brit Awards in February 2019, where the power couple paid tribute to Meghan.

 Their relationship continued to flourish, with a notable reunion at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019, which featured Beyoncé. 

This connection was further cemented in September 2023 when Meghan, Harry, and Doria Ragland attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. 

beyonce and tina knowles in white designer outfits© Getty Images
Beyonce twinned with her mom in all-white designer outfits

There, they enjoyed the performance from a private box, adhering to Beyoncé's request for guests to don silver, symbolizing a unified and celebratory gesture.

Meghan and Ragland's decision to return for a second night of the concert, this time for a mother-daughter outing sans Harry, underscores their admiration for Queen Bey and their support for the arts.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more