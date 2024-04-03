Meghan Markle looks radiant as she hosts high-profile African American art event with Tina Knowles in attendance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently orchestrated a high-profile event that put a spotlight on the arts, specifically celebrating the significant contributions of African American culture.

At 39 and 42, respectively, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used their platform to highlight The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, renowned for its vast assembly of African American art, artifacts, and historical documents.

Meghan looked radiant in a black floral dress with her brunette locks flowing.

This initiative was detailed in a press release on their official website, marking their continuous effort to support cultural preservation and education.

The event, which took place on March 21 at the Sofi Stadium at Hollywood Park, was a gathering of notable figures in the art and philanthropy sectors.

An Instagram post from The Kinsey Collection gave the public a glimpse into the event, showcasing Meghan and Harry's warm interactions with the attendees.

Central to the event was a dialogue with Bernard, Shirley, and Khalil Kinsey, distinguished individuals in the realm of art and philanthropy who have committed themselves to the elevation and celebration of Black culture and its artistic achievements.

This conversation aimed to shed light on the rich history and essential role of Black art in America and explored ways communities could collaborate to safeguard this crucial part of the nation's heritage.

The event also served as a convergence point for influential personalities committed to educational and philanthropic endeavors.

Notably, Meghan and Harry have been active in supporting education through their Archewell Foundation, which, in partnership with The GEANCO Foundation, has contributed school supplies and menstrual products to support students in Nigeria.

This reflects their broader commitment to educational equity and support for communities in need.

Adding a touch of celebrity lineage to the gathering, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was photographed alongside Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, further highlighting the event's allure and the interconnectedness of those championing philanthropy and cultural appreciation.

Meghan and Harry's connection to Beyoncé and JAY-Z stretches back to the Brit Awards in February 2019, where the power couple paid tribute to Meghan.

Their relationship continued to flourish, with a notable reunion at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019, which featured Beyoncé.

This connection was further cemented in September 2023 when Meghan, Harry, and Doria Ragland attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

There, they enjoyed the performance from a private box, adhering to Beyoncé's request for guests to don silver, symbolizing a unified and celebratory gesture.

Meghan and Ragland's decision to return for a second night of the concert, this time for a mother-daughter outing sans Harry, underscores their admiration for Queen Bey and their support for the arts.