Mike Tindall poses with rarely-seen parents Linda and Philip on family day out

It was a family affair for Mike Tindall at his annual golfing event on Friday.

The former England rugby player, who was holding the charity golf day at The Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation and Cure Parkinsons, shared a special photo alongside his rarely-seen parents, Linda and Philip.

Taking to Instagram, Mike, 45, shared the snap which showed him standing proudly in between his mum and dad with his arms around each of them.

© Instragram Mike Tindall with his parents Linda and Philip

The ex-England player wrote in a caption: "My heroes," before tagging the Cure Parkinsons charity page. The fundraising event has extra sentimental meaning for Mike as his father, Philip, has been undergoing his own journey with the disease.

Mike's father was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2005 and, in 2021, Mike opened up about how he didn't at first understand the extent of what his dad was going through.

He told the BBC at the time: "I didn't really understand the process of how it deteriorated and how it could end up at that point and that's the sort of one of the things I regret."

During the same interview, which was during the year of his and wife Zara's ten-year wedding anniversary, Mike added: "I would say he’s had a really sort of tough five years, maybe even longer actually.

"It's our 10-year wedding anniversary and it was that year that … through his Parkinson's, his spine in his back is obviously curved, and then it caused problems with his discs and then he had to have a wheelchair at the wedding. He could walk some bits of it."

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall wed in 2010

Who are Mike Tindall's parents?

Mike's father worked in a bank while his mother was a social worker. The sportsman also has an older brother, Ian, 48.

Elsewhere at the charity event, Mike was joined by his wife Zara and the couple were all smiles as they were pictured on the course.

The pair, who wed in 2010 and are parents to Mia, 10, Lena, eight and Lucas, three, were even sporting his and hers outfits.

Zara and Mike wore his and hers outfits on Friday View post on Instagram

The two looked delightful in their hot pink gear, with Mike proudly posting a couple of snaps of the two of them smiling for the camera. Mike wrote in one photo: "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!"

Followers were loving Zara and Mike's outfits, with one person writing: "Rocking the Barbie and Ken," as another said: "Pink never looked better, I tell ya’!" A third wrote: "Looking pretty in pink both of you."