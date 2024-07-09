Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in rare Wimbledon appearance
Princess Anne wearing turquoise blouse and green coat© Getty

Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in rare Wimbledon appearance - see unearthed photo

The Princess Royal is renowned for her signature beehive

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal has been sporting her signature beehive for over four decades now, but did you know she would frequently have long locks she would wear down in her younger years?

In an unearthed photo from the archives, King Charles' sister was seen sporting a sleek bob hairstyle when she attended Wimbledon in 1967.

The then 16-year-old donned a button-up collared coat as she watched the men's singles final between John Newcombe and Wilhelm Bungert.

Princess Anne with bob haircut at Wimbledon in 1967© Getty
Princess Anne with bob haircut at Wimbledon in 1967

While Anne was seen more regularly at the tennis tournament in her youth and even presented Ann Jones with the trophy in 1969, she hasn't put in an appearance at Wimbledon since the 1980s.

The Princess Royal's interests lie more in equestrian sports, where she had an illustrious career, and she is a keen rugby fan, having been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986.

English tennis player Ann Jones (nee Haydon) being presented with the trophy by Princess Anne after beating Billie Jean King of the USA© Getty
Anne presenting Ann Jones with the trophy in 1969

Royal tennis fans include the Princess of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Gloucester.

Princess Anne at Wimbledon in 1983© Getty
Princess Anne at Wimbledon in 1983

Princess Anne's hair evolution

While the Princess Royal has kept to her signature updo over the past 40 years, she was astonished to discover that the hair and makeup department on The Crown used to take two hours to recreate it.

Princess Anne Princess Royal And Captain Mark Phillips At Lap En Route To West Indies For Their Honeymoon In 1973 © Shutterstock
Anne at her engagement announcement with Captain Mark Phillips in 1973

In Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 documentary, released in 2020, the late Queen's only daughter said: "Actually, I read an article the other day about the – I don't watch Netflix and The Crown... but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Princess Anne in a green coat© Getty
Princess Anne, pictured in 2000, has been rocking her beehive for the past 40 years

The Princess is also renowned for her sustainable sense of style, regularly rewearing outfits and hats she has owned for several decades.

Health update

The Princess Royal's busy schedule has been placed on hold amid her recent accident. Anne suffered a minor head injury and concussion after a horse-related incident on her Gatcombe Park estate last month.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence thanked the team at Southmead Hospital 'for their care, expertise and kindness' during his wife's stay at the hospital© Getty
Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the Princess in hospital

Anne spent several days being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being discharged on 28 June and returning to her Gloucestershire home.

Aerial view of Gatcombe Park where Princess Anne lives © Getty
The accident took place on Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

She had been due to attend a memorial ceremony in Canada marking the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial. 

Princess Anne and Sarah Chatto© Getty
Princess Anne was last seen publicly at Royal Ascot

The Canadian Governor General shared a message on her behalf which read: "It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme."

It continued: "I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I'm unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration".

