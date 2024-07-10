Prince William to miss decisive England Euro semi-final due to work commitments

Prince William is set to miss the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, which will see England face the Netherlands for a place in the grand final on Sunday.

HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales will not be travelling to Germany, where this year's tournament is held, due to work commitments.

© Getty Prince William will miss the Euro semi-final on Wednesday

A keen football fan and President of the FA, the royal will no doubt be disappointed to miss out on the crucial match, which follows Saturday's tense quarter-final.

The game saw the Three Lions win 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

William was pictured cheering from the sidelines at the Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena. He was also seen giggling at an amusing sign held up by a Swiss fan in the crowd – "God Save The Cheese".

© Jan Fromme - firo sportphoto The royal was seen singing the national anthem ahead of the quarter-final on Saturday

After the game, the Prince congratulated the players in the tunnel, with photos showing William shaking hands and embracing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones.

Taking to social media after the result, William penned: "Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W."

It's been a busy few weeks for the royal. On Tuesday, the Prince paid a visit to his former air base in Anglesey, North Wales, where he lived as a newlywed with his wife the Princess of Wales while serving as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

© Getty Images The royal braved the rain as he arrived for his official visit at RAF Valley

He made the trip as part of his new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, a position he took over from King Charles in August last year.

Earlier this month, William joined his father in Scotland for a string of festivities that is traditionally dubbed 'Royals Week'. The events included a meeting of the Order of the Thistle, an order of chivalry associated with Scotland.

Amid William's busy schedule, he continues to support his wife Kate amid her ongoing treatment for cancer.

© Getty Kate is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer

In a recent update ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour, Kate said that while she hopes to join "a few" public engagements over the summer, she is "not out of the woods yet" and will undergo treatment for a "few more months".

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the mum-of-three said in a statement. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The 42-year-old continued: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."