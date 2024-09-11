Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress

Princess Sofia was simply glowing on Tuesday when she debuted her gorgeous baby bump.

The Swedish princess slipped into a resplendent, long-sleeved velvet gown as she attended an opera performance to mark the opening of the National Assembly.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The mum-to-be showed off her blossoming baby bump

The stunning piece was from the fashion house ANDIATA, which she paired with a glittering Gucci clutch bag in the same deep red hue. As for her shoes, the royal didn’t let her blossoming bump dissuade her from stepping into a pair of nude killer heels.

Completing her look, Sofia added a pair of gold statement earrings by Caroline Svedbom Jewellery, which perfectly elevated her royally chic ensemble.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The Swedish royal didn't scrimp on the dazzling accessories

When it came to her hair, Sofia’s iconic brunette tresses cascaded down in perfectly styled waves.

Sofia and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, announced the incredible news that they are expecting their fourth child last week via a heartfelt post shared on the official Instagram account for the Swedish royal family.

© Instagram The couple are expecting their fourth child

Alongside a beautiful photo of the couple were the words: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple’s fourth child.

"Princess Sofia is doing well, and the baby is expected in February 2025. During the autumn, no changes are expected to Princess Sofia’s official programme."

The couple are already the proud parents of three sons: Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

The exciting news came just days after Sofia and Carl were seen dancing the night away at Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett’s wedding in Geiranger, Norway.

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia looked stunning in an orange gown for the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett

Sofia once again looked stunning in an orange and white ombre pleated gown by Lilli Jahilo for the ceremony.

The couple’s middle son, Gabriel, celebrated his seventh birthday on 31 August – the same day as Märtha Louise’s nuptials.

To mark his special milestone, Carl Philip and Sofia shared a sweet photo of their smiling, blonde-haired, blue-eyed son, writing: "Today, our beloved Gabriel turns 7 years!"

Despite their royal titles, the Swedish monarch decided that Carl Philip and Sofia’s children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill’s three children, would no longer be styled HRH, as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in the future.

