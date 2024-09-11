Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress
Subscribe
Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress
A photo of Princess Sofia wearing a red dress© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress

The Swedish princess is going to become a mother for the fourth time…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

 Princess Sofia was simply glowing on Tuesday when she debuted her gorgeous baby bump.

The Swedish princess slipped into a resplendent, long-sleeved velvet gown as she attended an opera performance to mark the opening of the National Assembly.

A photo of Princess Sofia wearing a red dress© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The mum-to-be showed off her blossoming baby bump

The stunning piece was from the fashion house ANDIATA, which she paired with a glittering Gucci clutch bag in the same deep red hue. As for her shoes, the royal didn’t let her blossoming bump dissuade her from stepping into a pair of nude killer heels.

Completing her look, Sofia added a pair of gold statement earrings by Caroline Svedbom Jewellery, which perfectly elevated her royally chic ensemble.

A photo of Princess Sofia wearing a red dress© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The Swedish royal didn't scrimp on the dazzling accessories

When it came to her hair, Sofia’s iconic brunette tresses cascaded down in perfectly styled waves.

Sofia and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, announced the incredible news that they are expecting their fourth child last week via a heartfelt post shared on the official Instagram account for the Swedish royal family.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden expecting baby - Instagram pregnancy announcement© Instagram
The couple are expecting their fourth child

Alongside a beautiful photo of the couple were the words: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple’s fourth child.

"Princess Sofia is doing well, and the baby is expected in February 2025. During the autumn, no changes are expected to Princess Sofia’s official programme."

The couple are already the proud parents of three sons: Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

The exciting news came just days after Sofia and Carl were seen dancing the night away at Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett’s wedding in Geiranger, Norway.

Princess Sofia in an orange and white dress with her husband© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
Princess Sofia looked stunning in an orange gown for the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett

Sofia once again looked stunning in an orange and white ombre pleated gown by Lilli Jahilo for the ceremony.

The couple’s middle son, Gabriel, celebrated his seventh birthday on 31 August – the same day as Märtha Louise’s nuptials.

View post on Instagram
 

To mark his special milestone, Carl Philip and Sofia shared a sweet photo of their smiling, blonde-haired, blue-eyed son, writing: "Today, our beloved Gabriel turns 7 years!"

Despite their royal titles, the Swedish monarch decided that Carl Philip and Sofia’s children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill’s three children, would no longer be styled HRH, as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in the future.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More