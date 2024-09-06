Princess Sofia breaks silence on fourth pregnancy

Princess Sofia has commented on her pregnancy amid her packed schedule, which has seen her attend Princess Martha Louise's wedding in Norway and travel across Sweden for royal engagements.

When the palace announced she was expecting her first child with Prince Carl Philip on Monday, they confirmed that the 39-year-old is "doing well" and that there will be no changes to Sofia's schedule this autumn.

Sofia was true to her word and travelled to Arvika, Eda and Karlstad this week. Alongside photos of their trip, the Swedish royals offered "warm thanks" for the reaction to their baby news.

"Big and warm thanks to all the warmers who so warmly welcomed us to Arvika, Eda and Karlstad this week. We are so glad to have once again experienced so many different parts of Värmland's culture, industry, civil society and authorities.

© Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock The royals have continued their planned royal visits



"A special thank you to the governor couple Georg and My Andrén for the hospitality!" they began, before adding: "In conclusion, we would also like to extend our warm thanks for the well wishes we have received on the occasion of the upcoming addition to our family."

Fans flooded the comments with more heartfelt messages, including: "Congratulations to the whole family," and: "Big CONGRATULATIONS to you! And good luck with the pregnancy."

© Getty Princess Sofia hid her baby bump in an orange and white ombre wedding guest dress at Martha Louise's wedding



Sofia and Carl Philip – who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 13 June 2015 – are already doting parents to Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three. Their announcement on Monday said the due date for their new arrival is February 2025, suggesting the princess is three months pregnant.

Parenting confession

© Getty Sofia and Carl Philip share three sons



The couple previously opened up about juggling royal duties with parenting back in 2017 with their two eldest sons.

In an interview with Swedish magazine Kupé, Carl Philip joked that their home was "chaos" and they were getting used to "diaper changes and sleepless nights."

WATCH: Swedish royal christenings: From Princess Estelle to Princess Adrienne

Sofia added: "We try to create as much family time as possible in the evenings, with bathing and getting a routine. But ask me again in a few months. We have had small glimpses that it’s tougher with two. But there is also twice as much love."

SEE: Back to school 2024: Stacey Solomon, Rochelle Humes and more adorable celebrity children in photos