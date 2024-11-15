Prince Edward reunited with royal family friend

The Duke of Edinburgh was reunited with a family friend as he carried out engagements in Hampshire earlier this week.

Prince Edward, 60, was pictured as he presented the King's Award to tea company Ahmad Tea during a visit to the county on Wednesday.

And welcoming him to its headquarters was Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma and her daughter, Lady Alexandra Hooper.

Countess Mountbatten, 71, was a close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

She has long been a regular at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and struck up a friendship with Prince Philip when they participated in carriage driving competitions.

Penny was notably one of the only 30 mourners invited to Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor in April 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

The Duke was welcomed by Penny and her daughter Alexandra

She also attended the late Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in September 2022.

Penny entered royal circles through her marriage to Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma – who is the grandson of Prince Philip's beloved uncle the 1st Earl Mountbatten, and who was murdered by the IRA in 1979 - making him a second cousin to King Charles.

Penny welcomed Edward to Ahmad Tea

In 2016, Charles stepped in to walk Penny's daughter, Alexandra, down the aisle on her wedding day at Romsey Abbey when Alexandra's father was too ill to carry out the role.

The King was also Earl Mountbatten's best man when he married Penny at Romsey Abbey in 1979, and in return, Charles asked his friend to be godfather to his eldest son, Prince William.

Penny shared a friendship with Prince Philip

Penny was even portrayed by Natascha McElhone in the fifth season of the Netflix series, The Crown.

Penny joined the royals at the thanksgiving service for the late King Constantine in Windsor in February

The Earl and Countess reside at Broadlands, the family seat in Hampshire, which has played host to royal honeymoons.

Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent time at the country estate after their wedding in 1947, with Charles and Diana following suit after their nuptials in 1981.

