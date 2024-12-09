Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie stuns in new picture after missing Kate Middleton's carol concert
Subscribe
Princess Eugenie stuns in new picture after missing Kate Middleton's carol concert
woman smiling in black headband © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie stuns in new picture after missing Princess Kate's carol concert

Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter is married to Jack Brooksbank

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie took part in a documentary earlier this year to mark the National Gallery's bicentenary.

And on Monday, a new photograph of the mother-of-two was released ahead of the show's UK TV premiere later this month. The charming image showed Eugenie posing for a photo alongside a piece of artwork that resonated with her.

woman posing by painting in gallery
Princess Eugenie featured in the documentary

She looked radiant beaming for the camera dressed in a smart teal coat and a silver pendant necklace.

She wore her auburn tresses in elegant waves and highlighted her features with radiance-boosting makeup. A pair of simple gold hoop earrings completed her look.

The Princess has worn the angelic dress several times before© Getty Images
Eugenie is passionate about art

Eugenie, 34, is passionate about art and currently works as a director for art gallery Hauser & Wirth. She studied English literature and history of art at Newcastle University, and later moved to New York for a year to work for online auction firm, Paddle8.

She joined Hauser & With in 2015, and was promoted to the position of director two years later.

The likes of Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin and Jacqueline Wilson were also involved in the documentary titled My National Gallery. They joined numerous additional guests including staff members and world class experts, all of whom joined forces in celebration of the gallery's 200th birthday.

woman looking at painting on wooden bench
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman also appeared in the show

The ITV1 documentary, which makes its UK TV premiere on 30th December, includes personal interviews with each celebrity, during which they discuss their favourite paintings and why they mean so much to them.

Controller of Factual, ITV, Jo Clinton-Davis said: "We are delighted to have such a great film about the National Gallery on its 200th birthday. A real Christmas treat like last year's Vermeer – the Greatest Exhibition".

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey© Getty Images
Princess Kate's carol service took place on Friday

Eugenie's stunning new photo comes after she missed the Princess of Wales's annual Christmas carol concert held at Westminster Abbey.

While the royal has attended Kate's service in previous years, she was notably absent on Friday. There has been no indication as to why she had to miss the annual service, but it may be due to her splitting her time between London and Portugal.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter leads a busy life with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one.

August appeared in awe of the lights© Instagram / @princesseugenie
August appeared in awe of the lights

Last week, Eugenie and her adorable brood kicked off the festive season with a special visit to Windsor Great Park Illuminated. The trio were joined by Eugenie's mother Sarah who looked every inch the doting grandmother as she bonded with August and Ernest. Take a look in the video below... 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of August and Ernest on festive outing

"The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated," Eugenie wrote in the caption. "I'd love to hear what festive things you get up to."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More