Princess Eugenie stuns in new picture after missing Princess Kate's carol concert

Princess Eugenie took part in a documentary earlier this year to mark the National Gallery's bicentenary.

And on Monday, a new photograph of the mother-of-two was released ahead of the show's UK TV premiere later this month. The charming image showed Eugenie posing for a photo alongside a piece of artwork that resonated with her.

Princess Eugenie featured in the documentary

She looked radiant beaming for the camera dressed in a smart teal coat and a silver pendant necklace.

She wore her auburn tresses in elegant waves and highlighted her features with radiance-boosting makeup. A pair of simple gold hoop earrings completed her look.

© Getty Images Eugenie is passionate about art

Eugenie, 34, is passionate about art and currently works as a director for art gallery Hauser & Wirth. She studied English literature and history of art at Newcastle University, and later moved to New York for a year to work for online auction firm, Paddle8.

She joined Hauser & With in 2015, and was promoted to the position of director two years later.

The likes of Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin and Jacqueline Wilson were also involved in the documentary titled My National Gallery. They joined numerous additional guests including staff members and world class experts, all of whom joined forces in celebration of the gallery's 200th birthday.

Strictly's Claudia Winkleman also appeared in the show

The ITV1 documentary, which makes its UK TV premiere on 30th December, includes personal interviews with each celebrity, during which they discuss their favourite paintings and why they mean so much to them.

Controller of Factual, ITV, Jo Clinton-Davis said: "We are delighted to have such a great film about the National Gallery on its 200th birthday. A real Christmas treat like last year's Vermeer – the Greatest Exhibition".

© Getty Images Princess Kate's carol service took place on Friday

Eugenie's stunning new photo comes after she missed the Princess of Wales's annual Christmas carol concert held at Westminster Abbey.

While the royal has attended Kate's service in previous years, she was notably absent on Friday. There has been no indication as to why she had to miss the annual service, but it may be due to her splitting her time between London and Portugal.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter leads a busy life with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie August appeared in awe of the lights

Last week, Eugenie and her adorable brood kicked off the festive season with a special visit to Windsor Great Park Illuminated. The trio were joined by Eugenie's mother Sarah who looked every inch the doting grandmother as she bonded with August and Ernest. Take a look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of August and Ernest on festive outing

"The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated," Eugenie wrote in the caption. "I'd love to hear what festive things you get up to."