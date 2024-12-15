Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik returns to Madrid with wife Mary and their four children - details
Frederik and Mary with their children on balcony© Getty

The monarch is enjoying a Christmas mini-break

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
King Frederik is enjoying a mini-break in Madrid. Joined by his family, the monarch jetted to the Spanish capital with his wife, Queen Mary, and their four children – Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine. 

Frederik, Mary and their children at Christian's graduation© Getty
King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children have enjoyed a Christmas mini-break at a luxury five-star hotel

According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, the Danish royals were accompanied by their security team, and checked in at the Hotel Santo Mauro – a five-star establishment, and the former palace of the Duke of Santo Mauro. 

Steeped in history, the neo-classical property is located in the Golden Triangle, a region which has long served as the centre of aristocratic life in Madrid. It's also home to opulent residences, embassies, and high-end art galleries. 

Exterior of the Hotel Santo Mauro© Instagram
The Danish royals stayed at the Hotel Santo Mauro

During their stay, Frederik and Mary were spotted strolling along Marqués del Riscal Street, just a short walk from their hotel. The couple – who married in 2004 – were joined by all four of their children, including Crown Prince Christian, who recently returned from a trip to Africa. 

In September, it was reported that the 19-year-old had left Copenhagen and would travel to East Africa as part of his gap year. Releasing an official statement, the Danish Palace revealed that Christian was embarking on an "extended stay" ahead of Christmas. 

King Frederik X, Queen Mary and Crown Prince Christia© Getty
Crown Prince Christian recently returned from his gap year trip to East Africa

"Here, the Crown Prince will be involved in the day-to-day running of two farms, which will, among other things, involve practical and administrative tasks as well as giving the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation. The plan is for the Crown Prince to return to Denmark in December."

With Christian back from his African adventure, Frederik and Mary will be relishing quality time with their children. Their decision to travel to Madrid has come as a surprise, however, considering that King Frederik's 2023 visit caused a stir. 

In October last year, the 56-year-old sparked controversy after the Spanish gossip magazine, Lecturas, published images of Frederik with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

Genoveva Casanova and King Frederik© Getty
Genoveva Casanova was pictured with King Frederik in Madrid last October

The Philanthropist and model denied having any romantic relationship with him, while the Danish royal household did not comment. 

Genoveva was previously married to equestrian Cayetano Martínez, who is the current Count of Salvatierra and Duke of Arjona. They married in 2005 but divorced three years later. The former couple share twins Luis and Amine.

Genoveva Casanova is a mother of two© Getty
Genoveva denied having any romantic relationship with the monarch

The publication of the photos sparked salacious reports, but HELLO!'s sister magazine HOLA! reported at the time that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the royal to visit an art exhibition due to illness and had asked Genoveva to go in his place. 

In March, it was reported that Frederik had returned to Madrid in a private capacity, although details surrounding the trip were kept private. It's understood that the king regularly visits Spain.

