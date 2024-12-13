Prince William makes unexpected confession about Christmas tradition he doesn't take part in

Whilst the royal family uphold many Christmas traditions, there is one the Prince of Wales has revealed he is yet to take part in.

During a visit to Wiltshire on Tuesday, the future King confessed that he doesn't own a Christmas jumper whilst handing out Christmas presents to children and families at a festive party for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment.

When 14-year-old Dylan Potter revealed he was wearing two Christmas jumpers, prompting laughter from William, the Prince playfully pointed to himself and remarked, "Some people don't even own one."

When asked why he wasn't wearing a jumper, he pointed across the room at his new equerry, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, and said jokingly: "I didn't know, you see that guy in the jacket, it's his fault and I will be having a word."

During the festive visit, William revealed what his Christmas plans with his family will look like this year at Sandringham. He told one family: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

He added that he was looking forward to spending the big day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out."

The British royal family traditionally gather at Sandringham, where they attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene, following which they greet members of the public during their annual walkabout.

Royal family Christmas traditions

Although the Christmas jumper isn't something William partakes in, there are many wonderful royal traditions he and his family adhere to.

Like the King and Queen, William, with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, release an annual Christmas card. The photograph chosen often isn't festive but is incredibly personal, showing the Wales clan showing them together on holiday or at a royal residence.

Earlier this week, Charles and Camilla unveiled their chosen Christmas card for 2024, and the image is so wonderful.

The chosen portrait shows the royal couple standing close together with their arms around one another. The image was taken in the gardens at Buckingham Palace back in April.

Their message read: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year!"

The joyful image is part of a set taken by royal photographer Millie Pilkington. Another of her wonderful photos was released to mark one year since the monarch's coronation back in May.

